Rugby World Cup Touchlines: Spying stories persist as Ireland hand big opportunity to Joe McCarthy

Here are some of the stories making the headlines ahead of the Rugby World Cup, while we also rewind the clock to Ireland's 2005 Lansdowne Road clash with Romania, as the build up to Saturday’s World Cup opener continues.

Spying rumours continue in France

New Zealand head coach Ian Foster has spoken about reports that a top nation has enquired about sanctions if one team is found to be spying on another.

“No, I haven’t heard of that. It wasn’t us. Was anyone spying on us? I guess it’s ‘Welcome to the World Cup’. It’s that simple,” said Foster.

"There’s lots of pressure on, people react in different ways. It’s an exciting time, everyone is looking for an edge. I’m not sure where that’s coming from. I’m pretty confident we’ve been training alone, but who knows?”

Ahead of the All Blacks’ World Cup opener against hosts France tomorrow night, Foster is keeping calm and not listening to the noise that is surrounding his side, who are targeting a record fourth World Cup.

“We have had good preparations and a great Rugby Championship. If you look at the performances against Australia and South Africa, suddenly we are World Cup favourites. Then we don’t do very well at Twickenham and we are the worst All Blacks side ever.

“This French team has been playing some great rugby over the last two years, everyone can see them building. We have also seen them put under pressure and have to deal with expectation and the crowd. Part of World Cups is the mental side, about having the confidence and courage to play the game you need to play at the right time. It is only when it all starts we will see where people are at.

"The key objective is to get out of the pool and into the quarter-finals. We would love to do it with a great performance against France and make things a bit easier, and I’m sure they would love to do the same.”

World Rugby to protect players and officials from online abuse during the World Cup

World Rugby have announced their plans to protect players and officials from online abuse at this year’s finals, with a core wellbeing service in operations across the whole tournament.

The governing body is partnering with data science firm Signify Group to set up an online protective shield around players and officials through the use of an AI-driven Threat Matric service.

This involves the real-time monitoring of posts across Twitter, Instagram and other sites, daily reporting of abusive content and providing evidence to national associations with a view to banning those found responsible from rugby events. Law enforcement agencies will also be notified in serious cases of online abuse.

“Rugby is a sport for everyone and we take our responsibility very seriously to make the sport as inclusive, accessible and relevant as possible. This includes sending a strong message that online hate simply will not be tolerated, tackling abuse and harmful content with meaningful action,” said World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin.

Quote of the day

It was a tough journey to be on but through all of it I've learnt a lot. I must give credit to Munster for looking after me and continuing to look after me because people can give up on you quite easily in this line of work. But credit to them for getting me back and back in the Springboks squad. It's special to be back.” – South Africa and Munster second row RG Snyman on overcoming two recent ACL injuries. Number of the day - 51

This year’s Rugby World Cup will be the longest in history running to 51 days in total. All teams competing in France will have at least five days minimum rest in between each game. The finals kick off with the hosts facing three-time World Cup winners New Zealand in Paris on Friday, while the final is pencilled in for Saturday October 28 and will also be held at the Stade de France.

What are Ireland up to today?

It’s a big day in the Ireland camp as they travelled to Bordeaux before head coach Andy Farrell named his starting XV for Saturday’s clash with Romania, which you can read about here.

Leinster starlet Joe McCarthy has been handed a big opportunity with a start in the second-row alongside James Ryan in that announcement, and his performance could be one to watch as Ireland test their strength in depth.

Beforehand, we already knew that Irish trio Dan Sheehan, Dave Kilcoyne and Jack Conan are to sit out, as they continue to recover from injury issues.

Assistant coach Paul O’Connell has said he’s hopeful that they will be fit for Tonga on Saturday week. Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is set to return from suspension to start, with he and Farrell due to speak to the media later today.

Video of the day

Cian joined Sinéad on Thursday morning to discuss Ireland’s possible team selection and the logistics of moving the team to another city, as Farrell’s men head south to Bordeaux.

Indo World Cup Daily: We want to make a statement at World Cup opener - Hugo Keenan

Fact of the day

1987, 2011 and 2015 champions New Zealand could become the most successful nation in Rugby World Cup history this year. Should the All Blacks go the distance and lift their fourth Webb Ellis trophy in France, it would eclipse the three that South Africa have won since the first finals in 1987.

Classic match

Ireland 43 - 12 Romania - 2005 Autumn Test, Lansdowne Road Andrew Trimble, Neil Best and Johnny O’Connor all bagged their first Test tries as Ireland recorded a 31-point win over Romania in Ballsbridge. Eddie O’Sullivan’s side were treated to two tries by Man of the Match Trimble on just his second cap, as Munster hooker Jerry Flannery also made his Irish debut in the win. Current assistant coach Paul O’Connell missed the game with a hand injury, while Ulster’s David Humphrey’s kicked five conversions and a penalty to add 13 points to the Irish scoreboard, in front of a crowd of 25,000. Ireland: Geordan Murphy; Shane Horgan, Andrew Trimble, Gordon D’Arcy, Tommy Bowe; David Humphreys (capt), Kieran Campbell; Marcus Horan, Shane Byrne, Simon Best, Donncha O’Callaghan, Leo Cullen, Neil Best, Johnny O’Connor, Denis Leamy.

Replacements used: Mick O’Driscoll for O’Callaghan, Jerry Flannery for Byrne (both 69 mins), Peter Stringer for Campbell, Ronan O’Gara for Humphreys, Girvan Dempsey for Murphy (all 70), John Hayes for Horan (80). Not used: Simon Easterby.