Rugby World Cup touchlines: Rob Herring’s World Cup debut, Romania’s head coach speaks, and what the Ireland squad is up to today

Here are some of the stories making the headlines as the Rugby World Cup kicks off this evening, while we also look back to Ireland's 1999 World Cup clash against Romania ahead of tomorrow’s opener in Bordeaux.

Ireland’s Rob Herring looks ahead to his first World Cup start

Ireland hooker Rob Herring admits it is a ‘privilege’ to be given his first World Cup start, speaking to the media after Andy Farrell named his XV for Romania yesterday.

"It's a privilege to be named in the first team to get a shot at the World Cup. I'm just going to go out there and put my best foot forward, do what I do well and hopefully I can contribute to the team if I'm doing that. If I nail my role and everyone else does theirs, we can put in a strong performance.

"I always believed I was good enough to be here, since the last World Cup I've been heavily involved in the squad and have really enjoyed my time under the leadership of the coaches. It's been a great four years and I'm raring to go now.

"Anytime you play for Ireland is a massive moment. Over the past four years I've been around, had a few games, so I know what it's about now. There's obviously a bit more hype around the World Cup and a bit more pressure on games, but that's what we've been working towards as a team. Personally I feel like I'm in a good place.”

Romanian head coach Apjok expecting ‘big challenge’ against Ireland tomorrow

Romania head coach Eugen Apjok spoke to the press ahead of the opening match and says his side, despite the giant challenge ahead of them, will be the better for taking on the world’s top ranked side.

"It’s a very good opportunity for us to play against the current best team in the rankings. It will be a big challenge for the boys and a good opportunity for Romania Rugby,” said Apjok this week.

“We have lots of young players. Only one player played in the Rugby World Cup in 2015 in England. We need to take this experience for the future, for the next cycle, because after this World Cup we are looking forward to being at the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia."

“It is important for Romanian rugby that we are back at the World Cup. Ireland is the top-ranked team. I think it's a good thing for us to face them in the first game. It will bring us good things and we will learn from their rugby," added Romania vice-captain Ovidiu Cojocaru.

"We don’t have many experienced guys, but the youngest players will go to the front. We are keen to learn more and grow as players. That's why we will step up."

Where can I read the latest on the Ireland camp?

Rúaidhrí heard from Andy Farrell this week and looked ahead to tomorrow’s clash with Romania here, with the head coach hoping for a performance that’s ‘a hell of a lot slicker’ than what he saw in their warm-up outings.

Cian’s piece today looks at 22-year-old Joe McCarthy’s World Cup debut and he heard Tadhg Furlong’s views on the rising star, who he says has the strength of a “big, oul’ man”.

Rúaidhrí’s piece here puts across the stark warning Farrell has issued his players on the eve of their opener, while his read on France captain and talisman Antoine Dupont is here ahead of the hosts’ first match against the All Blacks in Paris tonight (8.15 Irish time).

Check out the latest episode of the Left Wing here as Rúaidhrí and Cian join Sinéad Kissane to discuss the starting team for Romania, the inclusion of Joe McCarthy in the second row and of course the return of captain Johnny Sexton.

Rúaidhrí and Cian also talked about what it was like seeing the squad move from Tours to Bordeaux this week and the huge security operation that surrounds them.

Quote of the day

“I'm delighted to be back. Playing for Ireland is always special, extra special when it comes to World Cups so I'm very, very happy to be back in the team,” said Ireland captain Johnny Sexton, ahead of his first Irish start in almost six months having overcome a groin injury and his three-match ban.

“Hopefully I can go out and play well and have a good performance. I expect that of myself. There are no excuses in that regard. We've built to this moment for the last four years, so now it's finally here the nerves come in. But it's about embracing them, going out and trying to play our best.

Number of the day - 2.5 million

Tournament organisers are aiming to shift 2.5 million match tickets across the tournament, compared to the 1.84 million that were sold at the 2019 finals in Japan. France are expecting over 600,000 supporters from across the world to visit the country during the finals.

What are Ireland up to today?

Having arrived by train to Bordeaux yesterday, Andy Farrell’s side will undergo a light pitch session to fine tune their game plan ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Romania.

There will also be a pre-match press conference this afternoon while Romania will hold theirs at 2.30pm. Kick-off in Bordeaux is at 2.30pm tomorrow.

Rúaidhrí will also be taking in the tournament opener tonight as New Zealand face France in Paris, so be sure to keep an eye out for his report in independent.ie and in print.

Video of the day

Sinéad's latest update live from Bordeaux can be found here as she heard from Andy Farrell and Johnny Sexton ahead of tomorrow's opener.

'No excuses' - Sexton returns to Ireland team and Farrell on Joe McCarthy inclusion as they go 'full steam ahead' for World Cup kick-off

Fact of the day

Ireland’s largest ever winning margin against Romania was by 60 points. Mick Doyle’s side ran out 60-0 winners at Lansdowne Road in the first meeting between the two nations in an Autumn Test in 1986.

Winger Keith Crossan scored a hat-trick of tries that day. Ireland have won nine from nine against Romania, and have also won by at least 28 points in each of their last five meetings.

Classic match

Ireland 44 - 14 Romania - 1999 Rugby World Cup Pool E, Lansdowne Road

In today’s Classic Match, we look back on Ireland’s 30-point win over Romania at their fourth World Cup.

After defeating the USA, before they were beaten by eventual winners Australia, Warren Gatland was forced to make four late changes to his starting XV as David Corkery, Eric Miller, Justin Bishop and Peter Clohessy were all ruled out with injury.

But Ireland secured the comfortable win by running in five tries at a half-empty Lansdowne Road, with full back Conor O’Shea scoring two as Eric Elwood kicked five conversions and two penalties.

Brian O’Driscoll also impressed with a late drop goal to add some gloss to the scoreline.

"Overall I'm very happy with the performance,” said Gatland afterwards, after his side secured second in Pool E to progress to the quarter-final play-off.

“I'm particularly delighted with the first try that Dion (O'Cuinneagain) scored which opened up the match. It was outstanding. I'm very pleased with the performance and the attitude of the players considering the disruptions. It was excellent." Ireland would fall to a 28-24 defeat to Argentina the following week however and exited the World Cup in Lens.