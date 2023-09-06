Rugby World Cup Touchlines: France’s controversial call up and Fiji star ruled out of tournament

Here are some of the stories making the headlines ahead of the Rugby World Cup while we also take a look back at Ireland's 2015 clash with Romania.

Bastien Chalureau’s controversial call-up

The decision to hand a late call up to France second row Bastien Chalureau continues to dominate French headlines in the lead up to the host’s opener against New Zealand on Friday night.

Chalureau was drafted in to replace the injured Paul Willemse last week, but it’s proved to be a controversial call as in 2020 he was sentenced to six months in jail for racially assaulting two fellow players while at Toulouse. Chalureau admitted he had assaulted the pair but denies the racist nature of the words used and is appealing against that part of the charge.

While some MP’s in the French have called for the 31-year-old to be dropped, France head coach Fabien Galthié evaded answering direct questions on the decision last week, though he did say “racism has no place in our team, it has no place in rugby.”

Last Monday, Chalureau faced the world’s media, insisting “I’m not a racist. It doesn’t just affect me, it affects my family as well. That’s why I wanted to come and speak to you to clarify the situation.” With a little over 48 hours to go until France’s World Cup opener in Paris, it remains to be seen if the controversy will follow the side over the next few weeks.

Fiji’s Caleb Muntz ruled out of the World Cup

Fiji out-half Caleb Muntz has this morning been ruled out of the entire tournament with a knee injury, in a massive blow to the Pacific nation's hopes of success in France.

The 23-year-old had been preparing for his first World Cup but suffered a knee injury in a training session on Monday. The setback was deemed to be serious enough for head coach Simon Raiwalui to confirm that Muntz will now play no part in the finals.

“It’s most devastating for us as a group and for Caleb. He has worked so hard for the past two years with the Fijian Drua and for Flying Fijians. We feel for him, as a young man he misses the opportunity so close to the Rugby World Cup,” said Raiwalui on Wednesday, with Muntz playing a star role in Fiji’s shock win over England last month.

Fiji begin their World Cup campaign against Wales on Sunday in Bordeaux, before clashes against two-time winners Australia, Georgia and Portugal in Pool C. Fiji last played Ireland in November of last year, with Andy Farrell’s men winning 35-17 at Lansdowne Road.

WATCH: Assessing the big pool games of the World Cup opening weekend in France

Where can I read the latest on Ireland?

Cian Tracey and Rúaidhrí O'Connor debate Ireland's potential team selection for Saturday's clash with Romania.

Rúaidhrí's big World Cup preview has arrived while you can also check out the latest team news from the Irish camp here.

Quote of the day

“When I look back on it I say 'Wow', it's a big change. It is a long way from Tipperary. But a year or two down the line I'm sure I'll be saying the same thing again because things change a lot and very quickly in rugby.” - Scotland fly-half Ben Healy speaking about playing for the Scots having been born in Tipperary.

Number of the day - 1,491

The number of medals (gold, silver, bronze and participation) created by organisers for the tournament, made with 206,000 recycled mobile phones. That’s around 138 recycled mobile phones for every medal created.

What are Ireland up to today?

Andy Farrell’s men are training in Tours this morning while a press conference will be held in the afternoon, as preparations for Saturday’s opener against Romania ramp up.

Video of the day

Rúaidhrí O'Connor sat down for a coffee with Sinéad Kissane in Tours to go through the big pool matches on the opening weekend, starting with France v New Zealand.

Classic match

Ireland 44 - 10 Romania - 2015 Rugby World Cup Pool D

After an opening 50-7 win over Canada, Ireland continued their 2015 World Cup campaign with a big 34-point win over Romania at Wembley Stadium. A pair of tries each from Tommy Bowe and Keith Earls helped Joe Schmidt’s side to the win in London as Simon Zebo picked up Man of the Match. It was also the 300th match in Rugby World Cup history. To date, Ireland have won nine of their previous nine meetings against Romania.

Ireland: Zebo, Bowe, Payne, Cave, Earls, Madigan, Reddan, Healy, Strauss, White, Ryan, Toner, Murphy, Henry, Heaslip, R. Kearney.

Replacements: Jackson for Bowe (56), R. Kearney for Earls (50), McGrath for Healy (54), Cronin for Strauss (60), Furlong for White (64), O'Connell for Ryan (64), O'Brien for Heaslip (60), Murray for R. Kearney (72).