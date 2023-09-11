Rugby World Cup Touchlines: Fans not happy with stadium queues as England wait for another red card hearing

Watch: World Cup not going to get any easier - Lowe on tougher games to come

Here are some of the stories making the headlines in the Rugby World Cup as Ireland’s attention turns to their second Pool game against Tonga on Saturday night.

World Rugby apologises for long queues at England v Argentina

World Rugby have apologised to supporters who were forced to wait outside the Stade Velodrome in the lead up to England’s win over Argentina on Saturday night.

Thousands of supporters ended up missing the beginning of the game due to insufficient staffing levels and lengthy security checks, and that came just hours after many Ireland fans were faced with similar issues while trying to gain entry to their opener against Romania in Bordeaux.

Many supporters criticised the lack of staff checking tickets as well as the lack of police presence around the venue, and tournament organisers have committed to resolving the issues to ensure there is no repeat of the chaos.

“Fans are the heartbeat of the tournament and we would like to apologise to fans impacted by yesterday’s access challenges,” said World Rugby in a statement.

“We are working hard to enhance the experience for all visiting Marseille for Rugby World Cup 2023.”

England’s Curry faces anxious wait over suspension

England Flanker Tom Curry will appear in front of an independent judicial committee tomorrow after he was sent off in the opening minutes of their 27-10 win over Argentina last Saturday.

Curry was given his marching orders due to a dangerous challenge on Juan Cruz Mallia, with the original yellow card upgraded to a red after a review.

England take on Japan in their second pool game on Saturday but will be without Curry, who will travel to Paris for the disciplinary hearing where he will learn the length of his suspension.

Where can I read the latest on Ireland?

Rúaidhrí O’Connor has the latest team news from the Irish camp here.

While Cian Tracey profiled Ireland’s Bundee Aki and examined why he is his side’s first choice number 12, after his star performance in Ireland’s win on Saturday.

Brendan Fanning took a look at the Irish win on Saturday, and how the captain’s return proved to be the cherry on top of their record-breaking win.

Rúaidhrí also examined why Saturday's clash with Tonga is the perfect tune-up for the tournament-defining meeting with South Africa on September 23.

Quote of the day

“It's been a roller-coaster few months. I went from not knowing which club I was going to be at after leaving Stade (Francais) and now I’m at a World Cup. I actually started crying a bit during the anthems. I got a bit emotional." - Italy centre Paolo Odogwu speaking after starting in his side’s opening 52-8 bonus-point win over Namibia.

Tweet of the day

We had the pleasure of visiting a local school in Bordeaux last week to meet young rugby fans 🇫🇷#TeamOfUs pic.twitter.com/oK59D1ShBk — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) September 11, 2023

Number of the day - 660

660 is the number of players at this year's tournament. All 20 teams are allowed to name 33 players in each squad, compared to 31-player squads in previous years. Nations are also permitted to call up extra players during the finals should any player be ruled out with injury.

What are Ireland up to today?

Having beaten Romania in Bordeaux, Ireland are now back in their training base of Tours and will undergo a pitch session today, as preparations begin for Saturday’s second Pool game with Tonga in Nantes.

Video of the day

Check out the latest episode of Indo World Cup daily here, as Sinéad Kissane hears from James Lowe and Garry Ringrose.

Fact of the day

No coach has ever won the Rugby World Cup with a nation other than their own. 10 sides in France are being led by foreign coaches (Argentina, Chile, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Namibia, Portugal, Tonga, Uruguay and Wales) and should Andy Farrell lead the Irish to a first World Cup, would be the first foreign coach to win the Webb Ellis Cup.

Classic match

Ireland 32-9 Tonga - 1987 Rugby World Cup

After an opening defeat to Wales and a 27-point win over Canada, Ireland made it back-to-back wins at their first Rugby World Cup with a comfortable victory over Tonga. In the first ever meeting between the two sides, three tries by Brendan Mullin and two more from Hugo MacNeill helped Jim Davidson’s side to the victory. Ireland progressed to the quarter-finals where they were beaten 33-15 by hosts Australia in Sydney.

Ireland: Hugo MacNeill, Trevor Ringland, Brendan Mullins, David Irwin, Keith Crossan, Tony Ward, Michael Braley, Job Langbroek, Terry Kingston, JJ McCoy, Donal Lenihan, Willie Anderson, Philip Matthews, Derek McGrath, Neil Francis.

Replacements: Philip Rainey, Michael Kiernan, Tony Doyle, Paul Collins, Des Fitzgerald, Steve Smith.