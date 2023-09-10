Rugby World Cup touchlines: Andy Farrell hails Irish composure, and World Rugby to examine queuing issues

Here are some of the stories making the headlines in the Rugby World Cup, as Ireland kicked off their campaign with a comprehensive win over Romania yesterday.

Andy Farrell hails Ireland’s composure in opening win over Romania.

“In hindsight, before the game if you asked us if we'd be happy with the scoreline? Of course we would,” said Farrell after the tournament record 82-8 win.

"I actually thought at half-time we'd a few things to sort out, I thought we stopped the flow of our game quite a bit in regards to a few errors in our game, and discipline, and got a little bit frantic with our communications, certainly after linebreaks there were a few passes on the floor etc.

"After the break we were very composed, I thought we showed our intent, our togetherness as a team, how in-sync we were with the ball in hand, our fitness was great, and our skill level was pretty good as well.”

"Credit to Romania," Ireland flanker Peter O'Mahony added. "You saw the way they rocked up. In the first three minutes they put us under the sticks. It was a right wake-up call for us - 'welcome to World Cup 2023', you know what I mean?

"But it was a pleasure coming out here today. The fans here - off-the-wall stuff - and 80 points in our first one, we'll take that!"

World Rugby to ‘establish facts’ after huge queues formed before England against Argentina

World Rugby have confirmed that they are aware of the huge delays that were seen outside the Stade de Marseille in Saturday night’s clash between England and Argentina.

Leading up to kick-off, huge queues formed with fans faced with considerable waits to have their tickets scanned and enter the stadium. It came just hours after some Irish fans experienced the same issue, as large lines formed outside the Stade de Bordeaux in the lead up to their huge win over Romania.

“While fans were able to take their seats, fan experience is paramount, and we are working with all stakeholders to establish the facts and implement measures to prevent such delays for the remaining Rugby World Cup 2023 matches at the venue,” said World Rugby in a statement.

We have all the reaction from Ireland's opening victory on independent.ie, starting with Rúaidhrí O'Connor's match report from the Stade de Bordeaux.

Brendan Fanning took a look at Johnny Sexton’s role in the huge 74-point win.

Check out Jonathan Bradley’s player ratings here,

Ireland v Romania: Player ratings as Ireland cruise past Romania 82-8

While Bernard Jackman’s read in today’s Sunday Independent can be found here.

Cian Tracey heard from Sexton on a record-breaking day for the Ireland skipper, while Rúaidhrí’s read on the All Blacks is here after the three-time winners suffered an opening defeat to France.

Rúaidhrí and Cian joined Sinéad Kissane after Ireland's first match to discuss the record win and the stand-out performances including double try scorer Johnny Sexton and Bundee Aki.

Quote of the day

"Obviously I’m not popular, mate, at least it’s consistent. You either want to be popular or unpopular, so at least I’m consistently unpopular. I can deal with that.” - Australia head coach Eddie Jones on being jeered every time his face came on the stadium screen in his side’s 35-15 win over Georgia yesterday.

Number of the day - 10

This year’s Rugby World Cup will take place across 10 different stadiums across France. Friday’s opener was held in the 80,698 capacity Stade de France, which will also hold the final, while the Velodrome in Marseille is set to host six games including two quarter finals. Venues in Bordeaux, Toulouse, Lyon, Lille, Nantes, Nice and Saint-Étienne will also play host to fixtures.

What are Ireland up to today?

After yesterday’s win, today is all about recovery for the Ireland team as the focus shifts to next Saturday’s meeting with Tonga in Nantes. The Irish camp will be speaking to the media later today also.

Rúaidhrí, Cian and Sinéad were all at the Stade de Bordeaux yesterday for Ireland’s opener so be sure to look out for their online, print, video and audio content across the weekend.

Check out Ireland’s post-match press conference here.

Ireland 82-8 Romania: Andy Farrell and Johnny Sexton press conference

Sinéad will be bringing you video updates every morning and evening throughout the World Cup direct from France.

Fact of the day

Yesterday’s 74-point win was Ireland's record tournament win and also their tenth victory over Romania in 10 meetings. In their 10 clashes, Ireland have scored 472 points compared to the Romanians' 110. Yesterday was also Ireland’s 25th ever win at the Rugby World Cup.

Classic match

Ireland 27 - 3 Scotland - 2019 Rugby World Cup, Pool A, Yokohama.

Ireland’s opening match of the 2019 World Cup kicked off with a bonus-point win over the Scots in Japan. Three first-half tries from James Ryan, Rory Best and Tadhg Furlong set Joe Schmidt’s men on their way before Andrew Conway ran over as Ireland secured the win by 24 points.

Johnny Sexton and Conor Murray also kicked conversions as CJ Stander picked up Man of the Match. The world’s number one ranked side then lost to hosts Japan though, before wins over Russia and Samoa booked a quarter-final date with New Zealand, which they lost 46-14.

Ireland: Larmour; Conway, Ringrose, Aki, Stockdale; Sexton, Murray; Healy, Best (captain), Furlong; Henderson, Ryan; O'Mahony, Van der Flier, Stander.

Replacements: Scannell, Kilcoyne, Porter, Beirne, Conan, McGrath, Carty, Farrell.