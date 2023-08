The upgrading of a yellow card Owen Farrell received from Georgian referee Nika Amashukeli to a red for a dangerous tackle on Taine Basham was not upheld by a disciplinary panel, so he is free to play with immediate effect. Photo: Getty Images

The bunker might have come in handy for those running World Rugby to take cover from the invective coming their way on social media from baffled fans and pundits yesterday.