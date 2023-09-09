Robbie Henshaw ruled out of Romania clash as Mack Hansen comes in

Ireland players Dan Sheehan, left, and Robbie Henshaw before the 2023 Rugby World Cup Pool B match between Ireland and Romania

Robbie Henshaw has been ruled out of Ireland's World Cup opener against Romania in Bordeaux this afternoon, and will be replaced on the bench by Mack Hansen.

Henshaw was due to be named among the replacements, however, he has been withdrawn for what is said to be precautionary reasons.

The Leinster centre endured an injury-hit last season, so Ireland are understandably not willing to take any chances with his fitness.

Having been left out of the initial match-day 23, Hansen will provide cover on the bench, wearing the No 23 jersey.

Ireland boss Andy Farrell is expected to provide an update on Henshaw's fitness in due course.