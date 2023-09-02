Riverdance, Ireland’s Call, Brian O’Driscoll’s cúpla focal and the ‘best wine in the world’ for Andy Farrell’s men

2 September 2023; Conor Murray during a light workout at the Ireland rugby open training session at Stade Vallée du Cher in Tours, France. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ireland’s official World Cup welcome ceremony at the stunning Grand Theatre at their base in Tours ticked plenty of boxes.

First there was an orchestra playing Riverdance before later breaking into Ireland’s Call. The mayor of Tours Emmanuel Denis spoke about the city’s excitement at hosting Ireland for the duration of the pool stages, while on behalf of World Rugby, Brian O’Driscoll had a cúpla focal for the packed audience.

The Ireland squad, who were in great spirits, were introduced one-by-one and then presented with their World Cup cap and a medal made out of recycled mobile phones, as part of World Rugby’s sustainability drive.

Receiving a medal before a ball has even been kicked was slightly odd because the only silverware Ireland care about is the one that’s on offer over the next two months in France.

Bottles of what was described as finest wine in the world were gifted to the Ireland players, while so too was a wooden replica of the Bouclier de Brennus, the famous trophy awarded to the winners of France’s Top 14.

Given the now tradition of surfing on the Bouclier, Ireland will be hoping that they have reason to celebrate come the final on October 28.

“It was an incredible welcome ceremony, we feel incredibly lucky to be here in Tours,” prop Andrew Porter said.

“There were some lovely words said by the president of the area and the mayor as well. We are incredibly lucky to be here.”

Ireland’s open session earlier in the day was cut short due to a fungus having contaminated the pitch, but after 12,000 locals showed up to lend their support, the players were very grateful.

“Obviously it was kinda cut short and we didn’t really get to get what we wanted out of it in terms of the people who came out to support us, what they came to see really,” Porter continued.

“But it was a fun morning. I think we made the most of it. We feel incredibly welcomed by all the people in Tours and the 12,000 people who showed up.

“It was incredible to have that many people there and that many people giving us that welcome. I wasn’t expecting it at all really. I was really taken aback by it and it was incredibly impressive how they organised it and put it all together.”

The Ireland squad appear quite relaxed ahead of their World Cup opener against Romania in Bordeaux next weekend, but the pressure will soon crank up.

Even still, the players are determined to enjoy the experience.

“It was an incredible ceremony, you kinda have to soak everything in and take each day as it comes.” Porter said

“I know it's cliched what I’m saying, but you have to soak up everything in this tournament. I have been lucky to have been on one so far, and this is my second.

“It’s about cherishing each moment and making memories that will last you a lifetime. These will stick with me in my later years.

“I think that’s what we do quite well in our group. When we’re on we’re working hard and putting in the work and when we’re off we can switch off, enjoy each other’s company and chill out.

“I think that’s really important as a professional rugby player, being able to be on but also take that time away to mentally refresh.

“We have an incredible (training) facility, the gym, the pitch, it’s everything we could have asked for. It’s top quality.

“And our hotel as well, they’ve pulled out all the stops for us so it’s incredible what they’ve done for us, even in the city of Tours, you see all the Irish flags and the green going around.

“So, you can see the people are excited as well, and you can sense it when you’re on your way to training and you see people are excited, clapping the bus into our training facility, which is kind of unknown. It’s an incredible feeling, having all these incredible facilities and amazing support behind us as well.”

Porter’s importance to Ireland’s World Cup charge has been significantly increased in light of Cian Healy’s cruelly timed injury that has ruled the veteran out of the tournament.

But Healy’s fellow loosehead Porter is ready to shoulder the added responsibility.

“I’m raring to go,” he added.

“Sure I’ve been raring to go for four years. It’s come down to this, one week to go, so I’m chomping at the bit to get going.”