Referees confirmed for Ireland’s Rugby World Cup pool games

Wayne Barnes will take charge or Ireland's Rugby World Cup clash with Tonga

Georgian referee Nika Amashukeli will take charge of Ireland’s opening World Cup game against Romania in Bordeaux on September 9.

World Rugby have confirmed the referees for the pool stages, with South African Jaco Peyper overseeing the blockbuster tournament opener between hosts France and New Zealand at the Stade de France on September 8.

Following the game against Romania, Ireland will roll on to Nantes, where they will face Tonga on September 16, with the vastly-experienced Wayne Barnes the man in the middle for that one.

Rúaidhrí O'Connor in Bayonne with the latest on Dan Sheehan and Ireland vs Samoa

Then it’s on to Paris, where Ireland will play their remaining two pool games.

First up, it’s the mouthwatering meeting with the defending champions South Africa on September 23. Kiwi Ben O’Keefe will referee that crucial game, while his Australian counterpart Nic Berry is in charge of the meeting with Scotland two weeks later on October 7.

Ireland will be represented by referee Andrew Brace, whose first game will be Italy versus. Brace will be supported by assistant referee Chris Busby and TMO (television match official) Joy Neville. Brian MacNeice will also be in France as a TMO.