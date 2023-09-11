Recorded national anthems at Rugby World Cup with children’s choirs a fiasco (not the kids’ fault, though)

Bordeaux has been a treat over the last few days, awash with green and red shirts as seemingly half the populations of Ireland and Wales descended on the south west of France to watch their teams’ opening games of the tournament.

The off-field highlight came on Sunday when a Welsh flash choir descended on Place de la Bourse bordering the Garonne, which runs through the heart of the city. The choir reeled off a 20-minute set which included all the usual favourites such as Bread of Heaven and finished with the national anthem, Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau, while also featuring a rendition of La Marseillaise.

The noise and atmosphere created by a few hundred supporters in the square was outstanding, so imagine the prospect of roughly 30,000 Wales supporters singing the anthem a few hours later in the Stade de Bordeaux. Except the use of a children’s choir meant the anthem was too quiet, with the singing around the stadium therefore thrown off time, and what should have turned into a spine-tingling moment ended up being a bit of a disjointed racket.

Rugby World Cups pit fans against each other and yet everyone seems united behind one belief; that the use of children’s choirs for the national anthems before kick-off has been a failure.

It was the same on Friday night for the opening game of the tournament between hosts France and New Zealand. What should have been enough of a powerful rendition of La Marseillaise to test the foundations of the Stade de France instead left everyone seeming somewhat bemused. Which was not the effect Claude Atcher had in mind when he announced ‘La Mêlée des Chœurs’ (Rugby Choir) initiative back in 2022.

Atcher, for those unaware, is the former tournament director who was sacked from his role late last year for fostering a ‘climate of terror’ within the tournament’s organising committee, as L’Equipe reported at the time of his departure.

The original concept created by France 2023 and the Ministry of National Education, Youth and Sports was for full 300-strong children’s choirs to be on the field to sing the anthems before each match, which presents such obvious logistical issues from damaging the pitches and potential issues with each stadium’s sound system that eventually that idea was shelved last summer, replaced by the anthems being recorded in July and played through each ground’s PA system.

You can see the appeal of the initial proposal, even if it is a touch impractical. But the solution feels, well, all a bit naff. Worse than that, the organisation of the project comes across as shambolic when you read reports in the French press that the children used for the recordings were not even provided with any bottles of water or snacks during the process.

To be crystal clear, the anthems falling flat is not the children’s fault. The initiative is a nice enough idea, giving 7,000 children a chance to be part of the games, with 26 choirs taking part across the tournament. Except they are not really part of the tournament at all beyond being compressed into an audio file which no one seems to be enjoying – although it was hard not to be impressed that they actually performed the lengthy instrumental part of Argentina’s national anthem a capella.

“Creating an opportunity for thousands of children to sing the anthems of the countries participating in the competition, thus making them part of the World Cup, is an ambition close to our hearts. This educational and cultural project will transmit the virtues of rugby beyond the field,” was the original Atcher pitch. You would be hard pressed to say that ambition has been achieved.

The good news is it’s still early enough to ditch the recordings and make this mistake a mere footnote in the eventual history of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. No need to mar the knockout stages or remaining blockbuster pool games as some of the opening matches have been. Accept that children’s choir recordings have been a “fiasco”, as one French outlet put it, and move on.