Peter O’Mahony says early Romania try ‘was was a right wakeup call’ after record win

Ireland's Peter O’Mahony scores a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match at the Stade de Bordeaux. Photo credit: David Davies/PA Wire.

Peter O’Mahony says that Ireland’s 82-8 victory over Romania was a ‘wakeup call’ to what the Rugby World Cup is all about.

The Cork native was named Player of the Match after scoring two tries and helping the team overcome an early 5-0 deficit in the searing heat at the Stade de Bordeaux.

Ireland finished the game having ran over 12 tries, with only one conversion missed in the 80 minutes that was played.

“It was difficult – credit to Romania. You saw the way they rocked for the first two or three minutes and they put us under the sticks. It was a right wakeup call for us,” he said after the full-time whistle.

“Welcome to World Cup 2023, you know what I mean? Every team is here to play their very best and I thought Romania were absolutely that today.

“We put some phases together that we were happy with. We’ll certainly go back and have a look at some of the stuff that we left out there. There was plenty of it.

“It was a pleasure coming out here today. The fans here - off the wall stuff. 80 points in our first one. We’ll take that.”

One thing that he made sure to mention was what it means to represent Ireland at this tournament in France.

“It is pretty special. We all consider it an honour to wear an Irish jersey, to do it at a World Cup,” he said.