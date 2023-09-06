Paul O’Connell: This Ireland team is better than any I played in

Paul O'Connell believes Ireland can go further than they've ever gone at a World Cup. Photo: ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

He was part of ‘the golden generation’, has already cemented his status as an all-time Irish great, and yet Paul O’Connell has no qualms about claiming that Andy Farrell’s team is the best he’s ever been involved with.

The legendary second-row played in four World Cups as a player, but it’s clear from the way he talks about the current generation that he believes they can go further than his sides did.

Ireland open their campaign against Romania in Bordeaux on Saturday, with head coach Farrell set to name a largely first-choice side after the team move from their base in Tours to the match city tomorrow.

O’Connell confirmed that Dan Sheehan, Dave Kilcoyne and Jack Conan will miss out, with the team likely to mirror the one that faced England in the warm-ups, with captain Johnny Sexton and hooker Rónan Kelleher likely to start.

The world’s No 1 team coming into the tournament, O’Connell believes the pack’s athletic capabilities and ability to learn sets them apart from the previous sides who went to World Cups and exited at the quarter-final stage.

“I think it’s a better Irish team,” he said. “Physically, a lot of us were incredibly committed, but these guys – there’s some serious athletes in the team, particularly in the forward pack. Guys that can accelerate quickly, they can change direction really quick.

“A lot of them are the product of really good coaching from a very young age at U-20s, in Academies. They’ve had different coaches in their provinces and because of that they pick things up really quickly, and they’ve really good leadership and ownership of going about their business.

​“We’ve players that are able to figure things out really quickly. We can come up with something and they will adapt it to their game quickly.

“That’s the biggest thing I’ve found since I’ve come back into the Irish set-up two years ago, the smarts of the players is a real strength of theirs.

“They’re further down the track than any Irish team I played in, for sure.”

Expectations are high going into the tournament and O’Connell says the players are embracing the challenge rather than shrinking away from it.

“It’s been exciting for ages,” he said. “So, (we have) not (been) managing it for ages, but we’re not looking too far ahead for ages.

“There’s no doubt when we went to New Zealand, we wanted to create a little bit of history and we would have spoken about that briefly, but then you just go back to week to week.

“Same with the Six Nations this year. We were sure we wanted to win it and we were sure we wanted to win a Grand Slam, but they all know they need to focus on the performance and they need to go back to week to week.

“It’s the same here, there’s still bits we need to add to our game.

“There’s still bits and pieces the players are looking to show in the game, both individually and as a team. And they get quite excited about showing that in a game, not necessarily winning a game.

“It’s something that Andy manages quite well. It’s something that (performance coach) Gary Keegan manages well and the senior players manage it well as well, trying to stay focused week to week. I’m sure they think about going deeper into the competition very often, but they’d be good to be getting back to neutral and to focusing on what’s ahead of them then.”

O’Connell’s primary focus right now is fixing Ireland’s struggling lineout after their difficulties against Italy, England and Samoa in their warm-up games.

“It’s always frustrating and it’s probably a combination of things,” he said.

“I would have had that experience as a player. You lose a few lineouts from a few different things and it looks like there’s something wrong.

“In that Samoa game, in the first half we had a beautiful throw from Tom Stewart at the start and we drop it cold. That was tough on him.

“We got one call wrong, which we got a call wrong as well in the England game, which should never happen to us.

“I suppose a little bit of that is to do with the preparation and build-up, people being in and out, but it is frustrating.

“It’s more frustrating for the players themselves because they want to look after the hookers every time they play, particularly Tom Stewart when we were playing against Samoa.

“Hendy (Iain Henderson) wanted to look after him, so a few of those were frustrating, but we haven’t made any major changes. We just need to make better decisions when we’re in there.”