Owen Farrell: As soon as I saw the tackle on the big screen, I knew I was in trouble

England captain Owen Farrell admits he “made a mistake” in his red-card tackle on Wales’ Taine Basham that has ruled him out of the start of the World Cup.

Speaking for the first time since the convoluted disciplinary process that initially saw him cleared before receiving a four-match ban following an appeal by World Rugby, Farrell was keen to draw a line on the episode but conceded he “did not want to be in that situation again”.

This is his fourth ban for a high tackle, following incidents in 2018 and 2020 as well as earlier this year after his shoulder made contact with the head of Gloucester replacement Jack Clement.

The 31-year-old will miss England’s opening games against Argentina and Japan, meaning he will be available for selection for the Pool D matches against Chile and Samoa.

The incident occurred in the second half of England’s 19-17 win against Wales when his high tackle made contact with Basham’s head. Initially, Farrell thought he had not done anything wrong but he quickly knew his fate once he saw the replay on the big screen.

“I didn’t know at the time,” Farrell said. “I knew when it came on the big screen. It is what it is. I’ve been banned, I accept that I’ve been banned. I’m gutted not to be playing but I’m trying to do everything I can for this team.

“We’re always trying to get better in every area of the game. Obviously the defence and the tackle areas are part of that. I don’t want to be in that situation again, I know that, but mistakes happen. I made a mistake and I got banned for it in the end. I am not going to sit here and moan about it now, I am excited for this World Cup to start, I am excited to see what this team can do and I look forward to being available again.

“I’m gutted not to be playing and I’m gutted not to be available. Especially a big game like this at the weekend. I’ve always wanted to play at Stade Velodrome, ever since watching the quarter-final in 2007. I’m excited for the team now. There’s a real good feeling about the World Cup starting being out here in France now. I’m excited to play my role in that.”

Farrell’s confidence was shared throughout England’s training base in Le Touquet where head coach Steve Borthwick hopes to have a clean bill of health for the clash against Argentina. Flankers Tom Curry and Courtney Lawes as well as backs Elliot Daly and Henry Arundell trained yesterday.

Expectations outside their camp have never been lower heading into a World Cup with bookmakers listing them as 14/1 outsiders, but flanker Lewis Ludlam believes England can turn that to their advantage.

“We are obviously under pressure, but I think coming into a tournament as an underdog is a beautiful position to be in,” he said. “With lower expectation, you can free yourself up more easily.

“You can express yourselves because nothing is given to you.Sometimes when you are No.1 and you have achieved things pre tournament you can be reaching for that too much. When you are a little bit behind and your backs up against a wall, you are a lot more present with things. Personally I think it is a nice spot to be in.

Obviously it would have been brilliant to be coming in off the back of three or four wins but the situation we find ourselves in I think we have got to enjoy that.”