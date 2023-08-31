‘One of the symptoms of the condition is depression, suicidal thoughts. But out training, it’s just wonderful’

When Alix Popham was a rugby player, earning 33 Wales caps and turning out for Newport, Leeds, Llanelli and Brive, the last thing he ever thought he would be doing was swimming 2.4 miles in the sea, then cycling 112 miles before finishing it all off by running a marathon. But that is precisely what the 43-year-old former flanker will be doing on Sunday when he takes part in the Tenby Ironman triathlon on the Pembrokeshire coast.