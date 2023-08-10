Tom Stewart came into camp at the start of the summer with a pep in his step on the back of his record-breaking try-scoring season with Ulster.. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

As Tom Stewart lined up for the anthems ahead of his first Ireland cap last weekend, Tadhg Furlong stood alongside him, and offered a few words of encouragement.

“Look at the roof,” the experienced prop told the debutant.

Stewart, whose heart rate was racing as he attempted to keep his emotions in check, took Furlong’s advice on board, as he recalled: “I was kind of holding it in, I looked up at the roof and soaked it all in.

“I always remember watching the national anthem and thinking, ‘Aw, one day I’d love to be down there on the pitch singing it in front of all these people, about to play the game that I love’.

“Once I was standing there about to sing Ireland’s Call, it just kind of hit me and I soaked it all in, so the main thing for me was just standing there singing the anthem with so many people behind me.”

Stewart had to wait until the 51st minute to make his entrance from the bench. That he came on at the same time as Ireland’s veteran props Furlong and Cian Healy helped ease his nerves.

The Ulster hooker, who was outstanding last season, had worked closely with Furlong and Healy all week, which was part of Andy Farrell’s plan to blood Stewart in the best possible terms.

“Obviously, the two boys are wildly experienced, they’ve got great careers and a lot of experience with them,” Stewart said.

“It’s a credit to them really. They helped me out a lot throughout the week.

“We spent a few nights just sitting down and watching video, doing set-ups, just getting comfortable with what each of us felt like, and what each of us wanted to achieve from each scrum.

“So, we were there mentally I think, which kind of helped us to be there physically on Saturday.

“And yeah, personally I was a wee bit nervous to be honest but then once we got involved, and once we got into it, Tadhg and Cian were really good.

“Just kind of telling me to muscle down, to do my own thing and we’ll get through it together.”

Despite his inexperience at Test level, Stewart came into camp at the start of the summer with a pep in his step on the back of his record-breaking try-scoring season with Ulster.

The 22-year-old finished the URC campaign with a remarkable 16 tries, but he quickly realised that he needed to raise his game, even if he was confident after what he had produced for Ulster in his breakthrough season.

“At the time maybe I thought so and then I stepped into camp and it all went out the window and I was back to being the bottom of the food chain, bottom of the pecking order,” Stewart admitted.

“It was good that I knew I had stuff in my locker from my game back at Ulster and that I could rely on things, but again we play the game quite differently down here as well, it’s kind of learning that and getting up to speed. Once I had that I could be a bit more confident.”

Stewart has been enjoying the camp environment, as he gets up to speed with how the Ireland coaches run things, while also getting to know his new team-mates, who he says have created a very open culture.

“How close all the boys are, how well everybody gets on and everybody just mucks in and mucks out,” he continued.

“If there’s ever any questions or anyone needs any help you can turn to the guy left or right of you, they’ve got an answer or they’ve got something or can put you on to someone else to try and help.

“I always found in age-grade stuff that it was kind of cliquey but obviously it’s a different level here now, it’s international rugby and everyone has the same goal at the end of the day and they want to do whatever they can to achieve that goal.

“I just think the group is so special in the way that the boys get on and can mix in.”

Farrell and his assistants have been impressed with Stewart’s progress, as he aims to make a late push for a place in Ireland’s 33-man World Cup squad.

He has another couple of weeks to impress, but deep down, he may feel that he requires an injury to go his way in order to make the plane to France.

“I’m trying not to think about it too much, I’m just trying to take each day as a learning day,” Stewart added.

“It’s very special for me to be here as it is and learn, and to be involved with the wider squad, let alone if I was involved in the World Cup squad.

“So, I’m just trying to soak in and sponge as much information as I can, that will help my game in the long run and what will be off the back of that will be.”