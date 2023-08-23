Mike Catt: ‘We want to be lethal in attack – it’s hard to defend when we get it right’

As well as being Ireland’s attack coach, Mike Catt could also open a sideline in being the set-up’s World Cup expert given the range of experiences he’s had at the tournament.

He was run over by Jonah Lomu in that 1995 semi-final, was on the pitch as Jannie de Beer dropped five goals for South Africa at the Stade de France to knock England out in the quarter-final in 2009, came on as a replacement when England won the lot in 2003 and started the final when they came up short against the Springboks in 2007.

As a coach, he was part of Stuart Lancaster’s ticket in 2015 when England disastrously exited at the pool stages and in 2019 he was Conor O’Shea’s assistant when Italy had their pool campaign curtailed by a typhoon.

So, we wonder, what is the key to succeeding at a World Cup.

“Your preparation, your length of time together,” he said. “That there is where Andy (Farrell) has got it spot on in terms of the families have been out with us in Portugal and stuff and there has been a real integration of families.

“Families have been part of it and it gives the players even more reason to want to come back into camp and perform.

“The things I have probably learnt is you can have the best intentions and sometimes things don’t go your way.

“You do need a little bit of luck along the way, somewhere along the line but we’ve prepared like every other team will and it’s now down to us actually being able to put it on the pitch on a Saturday when it matters.

“That’s the crucial thing, delivering when it matters.”

Ireland’s attack has been delivering in spades for Catt since things clicked against England at the tail-end of the 2021 Six Nations.

In the wake of England’s sorry defeat to Ireland, a stream of statistics have come out highlighting the paucity of Steve Borthwick’s side’s attack but the figures also show how strong Irish output has been.

They’re averaging 2.8 points per ’22 entry in 2023, which is level with South Africa, France and Argentina at the top of the charts.

While only Italy and New Zealand have had faster ball and only the All Blacks (8.3) are making more breaks per game than Ireland’s seven.

No one has made more than Ireland’s 524m with ball in hand.

Despite a general frustration with the error count in the two warm-up games to date, their attack has looked pretty good in pre-season as players ease their way into a shape they’ve become very familiar with.

Catt, however, wants to see them get better quickly.

“There’s a clear understanding of what they need to do, then it’s down to decision making,” he explained.

“That little ball from Josh (van der Flier) to Pete (O’Mahony against England) – he makes a line-break and (finds) Bundee (Aki) out the back of that.

“That’s people making the right decisions and doing the right things at the right time because that’s what the defence gave them.

“It’s not going to work all the time, but that’s what we’re striving for. We want to be lethal in that area and really stress defences because it’s hard to defend when we get it right.

“Against Samoa, defensively some of them will be shooting out and they’re big hitters too. It’s making sure we manage that as well as the clarity too.

“The attack will come slowly, but depending who you play. It’s come over the last couple of years hasn’t it? It’s been quite good.

“Again, it’s been clunky but is that just us being . . . you know . . . we scored five tries against England, you know what I mean? But we’re disappointed with it and that’s the good thing, or the players are at least.”

Johnny Sexton’s suspension has opened the door to Jack Crowley and Ross Byrne to impress and, while Catt is a big fan of the Corkman, it appears the Leinster out-half is ahead by a nose ahead of the tournament due to his greater experience.

“The authority is something that Ross brings,” Catt said.

“Jack is probably still learning on that authority, but listen he’s got a lot of good players around him and if he’s able to play his game just like he did for those last six games for Munster at the back of the season, he’s got a massive amount of talent there.

“When he’s been in with us you’ve have had Ross, you’ve had Johnny, so he’s been able to learn and feed off that.

“So for him, it’s not just owning it in a game, it’s owning it throughout the week.

“He needs to own the week and that’s something that’s a work-on of his.”