Michael Ala’alatoa believes Ireland will be just fine after close shave against Samoa

Michael Ala’alatoa knows enough about the opposition to be confident they’ll get over their close shave in Bayonne.

The Samoa co-captain would have loved to have gotten one over his Leinster team-mates, but his side came up just short. If they’d managed to convert one of their late visits to the Irish ’22 on Saturday night, no one would have begrudged them their joy.

The full-throated locals got behind the Islanders throughout the taut encounter, played in awful conditions, and Ireland were spooked at times.

Some looked rattled by the fact they’d been informed as to whether they were in or out of the squad before the game, while Cian Healy’s injury didn’t help their mood.

Samoa’s scrum had them marching backwards, their aggressive lineout defence caused all sorts of issues and their physicality in defence forced error after error.

It would have been a worrying night for England who face the Islanders in the pool stages, but Ala’alatoa believes there’s no reason to be concerned about Ireland being knocked off their stride by their stuttering display.

“I don’t think so,” he said.

“Knowing the boys personally, I think they’ll bounce back pretty quickly.

“They had a few players who didn’t play tonight with a lot of experience, guys like Johnny (Sexton), Tadhg (Furlong) and that.

“Once they come back they’ll come with all their experience and they’ll start to lift again.”

Ireland trailed at the break, but the introduction of Rob Herring, James Ryan, Ross Byrne and Peter O’Mahony helped them regain control and Ala’alatoa says Samoa can learn from the victors.

“It is a step forward, but at the same time we can take a lot from the way that the Irish played,” he said.

“They nailed their moments when they needed to, especially in that second half, so when we get to the World Cup we need to get better at that for sure, but in terms of our effort and enthusiasm, we can’t fault that. We left everything out there but there’s still a lot to learn.”

Asked how he approached unsettling Ireland, Samoa coach Seilala Mapasua said it was key to go after their set-piece, where tighthead prop Paul Alo-Emile had Healy and Jeremy Loughman in all sorts of bother.

“The set-piece is something we’ve been working on, especially around our scrum. We knew that if we can be a par on them, we could at least give ourselves a shot,” he said.

“We knew that they’re a team that love to keep ball in play for long periods and they love to play with speed, so that was something that we wanted to take it away from Ireland, that speed of play.

“If we could stop their momentum, then we at least give ourselves a chance.”

For captain Iain Henderson, it was not the performance they wanted to sign off on.

Yet the Ulster second row is not concerned that the below-par display will bleed into the World Cup itself.

“Mostly disappointment, obviously there’s a few silver linings in there but we didn’t complete our game-plan the way we wanted to. At the same time we were happy to get the win,” he said, before being asked what the silver linings are.

“To get away with the win, there was a handful of times where I thought there were phases of play with the game-plan we want to play.

“A lot of that first half, we managed the territory well. It was something we talked about doing.

“We saw for both teams, conditions were tough.

“There was a handful of times our lineout defence worked well, but on the flip-side of that I thought Samoa’s lineout defence was pretty good as well.

“It was encouraging to see a couple of scrums going well towards the end of the game.

“I know guys would be tough on themselves about a couple of those set-pieces towards the start of the game and mainly for us to talk in the changing-room at half-time, collect ourselves and go out and get the win in the second half were the silver linings.”

It was the end of the phoney war, the real business begins in less than a fortnight.

Ireland have improving to do, but they’re not panicking just yet as they look to build into the World Cup.