Meet the players: The 33 stars who will lead Ireland in Rugby World Cup

Home > Sport > Rugby > Rugby World Cup Meet the players: The 33 stars who will lead Ireland in Rugby World CupIreland players, from left, Jonathan Sexton, Peter O'Mahony, Tadhg Furlong, James Ryan and Conor MurrayRúaidhrí O'Connor, Cian Tracey and Jonathan BradleyToday at 17:46Age: 27 Latest Rugby World CupMeet the players: The 33 stars who will lead Ireland in Rugby World CupBreaking | Cian Healy misses out as Andy Farrell names 33-man Ireland squad for Rugby World Cup‘It’s worse when it’s a team-mate’ - Iain Henderson feels for Cian Healy after injury against Samoa Brendan Fanning: The sorrowful mysteries of Ireland’s Rugby World Cup failures still haunt‘You saw what I saw’ – Andy Farrell worry over Cian Healy with Stuart McCloskey favourite to get squad nod Ireland player ratings from last World Cup warm-up clash against SamoaUnder-par Ireland deliver scrappy performance in Bayonne as Cian Healy’s World Cup hangs in the balanceLive | Ireland v Samoa: Ireland win ugly in Bayonne but worry over Cian Healy as he goes off injuredSteve Borthwick puts on brave face despite dark day in England’s rugby history as Joe Marler could be citedBen Healy comes on and aids Scotland in overcoming half-time deficit to thrash GeorgiaShow more Top StoriesCommentDavid Quinn: Down syndrome is disappearing from the world. Will anyone shout stop?InteriorsMy Favourite Room: Guess the ‘non-negotiables’ in top jockey Declan McDonogh’s Co Kildare home (hint: one’s an Aga)Irish NewsLATEST | Friends of Clonmel crash victims will be getting college offers and going to funerals this week, school principal saysAthleticsCathal Dennehy: Amusan can’t hurdle the hard questions forever Latest NewsMoreCelebrity NewsChris Evans flips Tuk Tuk at his festival Car Fest, injuring two people17:55VideosWill Slattery breaks down Ireland's 2023 Rugby World Cup squad17:49Rugby World CupMeet the players: The 33 stars who will lead Ireland in Rugby World Cup17:46World NewsRome moves to clear infestation of rats out of Colosseum area17:41Rugby World CupBreaking | Cian Healy misses out as Andy Farrell names 33-man Ireland squad for Rugby World Cup17:35World BusinessECB chief Christine Lagarde steers clear of debate over September rate plan17:34Premier LeagueRodri comes up with another big goal for Man City to rescue 2-1 win at Sheffield United17:30Premier LeagueMatty Cash double helps Aston Villa to 3-1 win at Burnley17:16Irish NewsDoctor (31) who died days before wedding ‘touched so many lives’, mourners told17:12BritainCars stolen from Premier League footballers found in shipping containers17:11