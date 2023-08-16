Josh van der Flier welcomes competition as he hails Paul O’Connell’s advice

Josh van der Flier spent much of the week before Ireland’s recent win over Italy preparing Caelan Doris to wear the No 7 jersey that he has made his own.

With Van der Flier given the weekend off, Andy Farrell decided to assess his openside options, and while Doris’ impressive cameo was cut short due to Jack Conan’s first-half foot injury, the Ireland head coach saw enough to know that he can call upon Doris to make the switch at the World Cup, if required.

All things being equal though, Van der Flier will be starting in the same back-row, most likely with Doris at No 8 and Peter O’Mahony on the blindside.

As Conan continues to work his way back to full fitness, it may be that the Bray native sits this weekend out, with Gavin Coombes hoping to earn a rare start in green against England at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Even if Conan is out of the selection picture on this occasion, the battle for a spot in the Ireland back-row remains fierce, as Van der Flier pointed out in light of Doris’ strong showing last time out.

“There always seems to be a lot of competition around the back-row and Caelan did brilliantly the last day, he had a very, very good game,” Van der Flier said.

“I think any time he takes the field at the moment he’s performing really, really well. There’s always a lot of competition and I’m well used to it!”

Having the current World Player of the Year to learn from was extremely helpful for Doris, who had praised Van der Flier for the help he gave him, but the Wicklow native insists it’s a shared collective process on the back of advice from the coaches.

“We kind of bounce off each other, the whole back-row group in the squad, we tend to be learning different things off each other,” he explained.

“It’s something that Paul O’Connell encourages quite a lot, if there’s someone who is really good at something Paul would be like, ‘Why don’t you work with them on that?’

“That’s encouraged a huge amount within the group and I think in the same way Caelan has learned things from me, I have certainly learned things from him as well.”

Van der Flier is set to return to the starting team this weekend, as he gets his first run-out of the pre-season.

The 30-year-old is expecting a huge battle against England, even if he knows some people will downplay the significance as merely a World Cup warm-up game.

“I think there’s a temptation to think it’s a preparation game for the World Cup, but at the end of the day it’s a Test match against England, it’s a cap, a chance to put on the Irish jersey,” the Leinster star added. “So, there will be a huge amount of pride in wanting to put out a good performance.

“Obviously on an individual level, people are trying to put in their best performances to get into the squad for the World Cup.

“There’s a huge amount of things going on.

“I suppose one of the areas I look at is, I tend to be in between the backs and forwards in terms of lineout defence and scrum defence and they certainly had a few nice plays and moves in that area.

“They seem to have good variety around their lineouts, which is obviously a big threat, and they have some good ball players and good ball carriers as well.

“So, it will definitely be a physical challenge, which we’re used to, but then they have a few trick plays thrown in there as well.”