Johnny Sexton’s family ‘affected’ by commentary around his ban

Some of the criticism Johnny Sexton received was hard for him and his family to ignore. Photo: Sportsfile

As Johnny Sexton sat alongside Andy Farrell, who fielded questions around Ireland’s World Cup squad, the captain knew it was only a matter of time before the inevitable was asked of him.

It’s over three months since Leinster’s Champions Cup final defeat to La Rochelle, but this was the first time Sexton faced the media since being handed a three-game ban.

For all that Sexton would much rather have been solely speaking about an exciting couple of months in France, he would have understood the importance of addressing the elephant in the room.

As soon as the question came, the 38-year-old held up his hands for his wrongdoing in making a remark to the officials on the pitch after full-time before he opened up about his frustrations about how long the disciplinary process dragged on for.

“Well, of course,” Sexton said. “I’ve never seen another process last eight weeks or seven weeks, whatever it was. So, it was incredibly frustrating not knowing what was going to happen. I’m not sure why it took so long, but that’s the way it was handled.

“It doesn’t really matter what I think, I got my suspension and I’ve had to just sit it out, and that’s it. I was just trying to go along with what was happening and just do the right thing at each stage. Like I said previously, I made a mistake in that one moment, but that’s what I held my hands up for.

“I don’t go along with a lot of the other stuff that was thrown at me, but sometimes you just have to take it on the chin. It’s over now, thankfully, and hopefully I will be in good shape come Romania in two weeks.

​“I held my hands up straight away. I made a mistake in the heat of the moment. Obviously, I was very emotional on the day not being part of what I had mapped out at the start of the year was playing my last game for Leinster in the Aviva, winning a European Cup.

“It’s one I had dreamt of. To miss that, there was a lot of emotion and in that split second when I went on to console my team-mates, I made a remark and regretted it instantly. You make mistakes, you say sorry and hold your hands up, and that’s what I’ve done.”

As much as players will tell you they block out the outside noise, some of it is impossible to ignore, particularly when it comes to the irrational commentary that has tended to follow Sexton.

Most of that, it must be said, was on social media, which is never a good place to judge the general mood. However, Sexton admitted he was well aware of it.

“I think when it affects your family you obviously go, ‘Why are you upset?’ This happened, this happened, this happened, this happened. But still five weeks later, this is still happening.

“Of course (you are aware), but I’m not trying to play the victim. I made a mistake and I had to put up with what I had to put up with for seven weeks. You have to face up to your actions, and that’s what I did.”

With the controversy out of the way, Sexton could then look forward to what’s coming down the line as he gets set to lead Ireland at his fourth World Cup.

Although he will go into the tournament very short of game-time due to his groin injury and suspension, he is optimistic that he can hit the ground running, as he has done so often in the past.

“Time will tell when I get the chance to play,” the talismanic out-half maintained. “If I get a chance to play, I have to show it. I have to show it in training over the next couple of weeks and then … I will be motivated to do so. We will see in a couple of weeks.

“For a kicker, to injure your adductors like I did is not ideal, but, thankfully, the IRFU sent me to the best guy (Dr Griffin) in the world.

“He did a great job, he mapped it out for me and he was literally, to the day, accurate in what he told me: when I could return to training, when I could kick a ball again.

“He just mapped it out, knew from his experience. It’s very impressive to see. Thankfully, it’s been good over the last number of weeks and, hopefully, ready to go.”

As for the confidence levels that Ireland can create history in France, Sexton is adamant that his side are well set for the challenges that lie ahead.

“What we’ve done over the last couple of years, how we’ve built from four years ago and got better along the way,” he reflected.

“I’ve been in groups before where you go to a World Cup and you say we’re here to win it, but you don’t often have the achievements to back that up.

“(Whereas) we’ve got things like the Grand Slam, going to New Zealand and winning a series – stuff like that, stuff that when you go back over other teams that have won it, like England in 2003.

“They said they needed to win a Grand Slam, they needed to win in the southern hemisphere to win a World Cup.

“So, we’ve some evidence to give us a little bit of confidence, but we also know that it’s the toughest group that we’ve ever had, the toughest quarter-final draw if we can manage to get through our group. So, it’s all to do.”