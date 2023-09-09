Johnny Sexton shines on his return as Ireland defy the Bordeaux heat to score 12 tries in record World Cup win

Ireland 82 Romania 8

Ireland's Johnny Sexton scores his side's fifth try during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match at the Stade de Bordeaux. Photo credit: David Davies/PA Wire.

Ireland escaped the Bordeaux furnace with a sense of a job well done. Their campaign is up and running with an Irish World Cup record win that met expectations and didn’t add to their injury list.

It was telling they kept their foot down into the 83rd minute, refusing to kick the ball dead as they went the length of the pitch to score their 12th try through Tadhg Beirne.

The Kildare native joined Bundee Aki, Peter O’Mahony and the returning captain Johnny Sexton in bagging a brace, with the 38-year-old showing no ill effects of his long lay-off coming into the tournament as he got more than an hour into his legs in front of a 41,177 crowd.

Robbie Henshaw’s withdrawal from the bench was the only new concern for Andy Farrell, who won’t have been happy to concede a try in the opening three minutes but will be pleased with the response.

If you wanted to know how Ireland were feeling about the searing heat, you only had to look at Sexton moving both teams a metre forward into the shade as they stood for the anthems.

​They looked lethargic from the off and paid the price when Sexton’s dink evaded Keith Earls and, with nobody in green following up, outhalf Hinckley Vaovasa sauntered up the left wing, drew Hugo Keenan and sent Gabriel Rupanu over.

The scrumhalf missed the conversion and Ireland came out determined to show they weren’t in for another Bordeaux meltdown.

Fans celebrate Ireland's 82-8 victory over Romania

Tadhg Furlong gave them momentum with a big carry, the backs followed through, and Aki took a nice line off Sexton, offloading to Garry Ringrose, and he put Jamison Gibson-Park away.

It was all a little sloppy, though, with Earls digging James Lowe out of a hole with a breakdown penalty.

Ireland went up the pitch and began to get their attack motoring again, with Sexton pulling the strings as Furlong, Andrew Porter and Aki getting them on the front foot.

After Tadhg Beirne made gains up the right, Sexton, O’Mahony and James Ryan showed slick hands to find Keenan and he scored under the posts.

Sexton nailed a second conversion and was up again soon after. On the back of a maul turnover, Sexton moved it right to Lowe at the next opportunity and the winger chipped in behind. Earls almost overran it, but Keenan recovered, and after Ireland went through the middle, there was space out wide for Lowe to find Beirne and he dived over.

This time, Sexton missed the conversion and an Aki offside allowed Rupanu to narrow the gap.

Ireland then spurned two openers, with Earls failing to hold Lowe’s pass after good work from Aki before Gibson-Park spilt a poor delivery from the winger at the end of a promising counter-attack.

They weren’t getting pay for their dominance, but things got easier when Romania coughed up a sloppy penalty for not retreating and when Sexton took a quick tap, followed it up with a cynical slap of Gibson-Park’s wrist that earned Marius Simionescu 10 minutes in the sin-bin.

Ireland took the scrum and got the nudge, but Joe McCarthy was held up by Vaovasa over the line.

Finally, they got the bonus-point try as Aki capped a fine half by arcing outside Stefan Iancu and handing off Tevita Mamamua to score.

Sexton converted, then rounded off the half with a try of his own as he popped up on Aki’s shoulder after Gibson-Park had taken a quick tap.

As he crossed, he took a thumping, needless hit from Jason Tomane and was holding his wrist before knocking over the conversion and heading for the dressing room.

​They added a fourth penalty within five minutes of the restart as the Oaks wilted in the heat. A couple of penalties put Ireland in position, and from a quick tap, Rob Herring powered through a couple of weak tackles to score.

The floodgates were officially open, O’Mahony crossed on the back of lovely hands from Furlong and, after a lull as the replacements came on and we paused for a water break, Sexton went over for his second before heading off unscathed.

After the oldest man in the squad departed, the youngest stepped up and, after being denied three times by Romania’s defence, McCarthy stepped his way to a first Ireland try.

Aki added an 11th try and Ireland kept playing deep into injury time, refusing to kick the ball out as they went the length of the pitch for the try of the day as Aki latched onto a lovely chip from Jack Crowley and put Beirne away for his second.

Scorers – Ireland: J Sexton 2 tries, 7 cons; B Aki, P O’Mahony, T Beirne 2 tries each; J Gibson-Park, H Keenan, R Herring, J McCarthy try each; J Crowley 4 cons. Romania: G Rupanu try, pen.

Ireland: H Keenan; K Earls (M Hansen 60), G Ringrose, B Aki, J Lowe; J Sexton (capt) (J Crowley 66), J Gibson-Park (C Murray 60); A Porter (J Loughman 51), R Herring (R Kelleher 51), T Furlong (F Bealham 51); J McCarthy, J Ryan (I Henderson 56); T Beirne, P O’Mahony, C Doris (J van der Flier 56).

Romania: M Simionescu; N Onutu, F Tangimana, J Tomane, T Manumua (T Gontineac 58); H Vaovasa (T Boldor 61), G Rupanu (A Conache 75); I Hartig (A Savin 49), O Cojocaru (F Bardasu 55), A Gordas (G Gaijon 52); A Motoc, S Iancu (M Ifimicucic ; F Rosu, V Neculau, C Chirica (capt).

Referee: N Amashukeli (Georgia).