Johnny Sexton: Past form counts for nothing – we know we must step up

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has warned his side not to rely on past success as they begin their World Cup campaign against Romania in Bordeaux on Saturday afternoon.

Sexton is expected to play his first game in almost six months, as he has recovered from a groin injury – while his three-game ban is now over.

Ireland head into the World Cup as the No 1-ranked team, having won 24 of their last 26 games. However, Sexton (36) insists everything has been done with the aim of peaking in France over the next two months.

“It gives us a little bit of confidence that you’ve got that body of work that you’ve built well over the last four years, but it was all to get us to this moment,” Sexton said. “Those things will never get taken away from us, the wins in New Zealand, the Grand Slam, but it was always with the World Cup in mind. We’re here now and this is exactly where we want to be.

“We’ve obviously lost Cian (Healy) but in terms of getting the rest of the squad here, we’ve done a great job and now it’s all to do. Even the last few weeks, you’re watching the games, you’re trying to get match fitness for the guys that were playing. They’re difficult games sometimes, you’re thinking ‘an injury here and I’m gone’.

“So, they’re difficult games to manoeuvre through and I think there’s a relief suddenly when you get here and you’re going, ‘right, we’re here now, let’s get on with business and try to get the best out of ourselves’.”

Like his team-mates Keith Earls and Conor Murray, Sexton is set to play at his fourth World Cup, and the Ireland out-half is determined to create history before he retires after the tournament.

“I probably learned something at all of them but they’re all different,” Sexton added. “I learned different things along the way and this will be another different World Cup.

“It’s probably why it’s hard to get them right, you know, very rarely do you have the same carryover of players’ experiences.

“But I think the advantage of having the coaches involved in the last one and Paulie (O’Connell) being there as a player, they know what works, but the proof is in the pudding.

“When we get out and play, that will determine how good our prep has been. When we get the results that will determine how good it’s been.”

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if French authorities will launch an official investigation into an incident where La Rochelle coach Ronan O’Gara was shoved on the sideline by a Clermont player Saturday evening.

When a high ball fell at the touchline, O’Gara tried to duck out of the way and as Clermont’s Benjamin Urdapilleta tried to claim possession, he bumped into the Irishman and then proceeded to push O’Gara twice as the Argentinean lost his cool.

O’Gara kept calm as he stumbled backwards, but the match ended in an 11-10 victory for Clermont – with Urdapilleta kicking the winning penalty.