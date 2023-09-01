Johnny Sexton ‘itching’ to get back playing as Ireland head for France for World Cup

All four forwards have been carrying injuries throughout pre-season, however, they are on track in terms of their respective recoveries, ahead of tomorrow week’s tournament opener against Romania in Bordeaux.

Fit-again Johnny Sexton is set to feature in the clash with Romania, as the Ireland captain’s three-game suspension comes to an end.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve played a game,” Sexton told media on the runway before departure.

“Obviously I’m trying to take it day by day and focus on my training over the next few days and hopefully I’ll be involved in some capacity over the next week. I’m itching to get going, yeah.”

Asked if Ireland are as well prepared for a World Cup as they have ever been, Sexton – playing in his fourth tournament – said: “Time will tell. The proof will be in how we perform and the results that we get. At the moment, we feel in a good place but we’ve got to go and do it now.”

Ireland flew directly to Tours, the capital city of the Loire Valley, where they will be based throughout the pool stages.

With a new purpose-built training complex available to Ireland in Tours, preparations will ramp up this weekend, including an open training session at the nearby Stade de la Vallée du Cher, which is set to welcome a large crowd after tickets were snapped up by the locals.

Andy Farrell is set to address the media at the open session tomorrow morning before Ireland will officially be welcomed at the Grand Théâtre de Tours later that day.

Hooker Kelleher and prop Kilcoyne (both hamstring) are expected to be in contention to return against Romania, while Farrell will also provide a further update on the fitness of hooker Sheehan and No 8 Conan (both foot) in Tours tomorrow.