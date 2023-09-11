Jesse Kriel escapes sanction as Rassie Erasmus says Eben Etzebeth should be fit to face Ireland

South Africa can breathe a sigh of relief after key centre Jesse Kriel escaped punishment for his tackle on Jack Dempsey in the early stages of Sunday’s win over Scotland.

The centre will be free to face Ireland on Saturday week and the Springboks are upbeat that influential lock Eben Etzebeth will also be available.

He’ll miss Sunday’s clash with Romania with a shoulder issue, but Rassie Erasmus says he’ll be fit for the Ireland clash at the Stade de France.

“At this stage it looks like a seven to 10-day injury,” Rassie Erasmus said. “There is some time to manage him, but the scans will give us a definite on it. We might find out it’s much more serious, but at this stage it looks like a 10-day injury.”

Having beaten one of their main pool rivals, Erasmus believes Ireland are now the team under pressure.

“The Romania match is the most important, not just to get the result, but to improve enough to really give the No 1 team in the world (Ireland) a go,” he said.

“If we manage to win that one, then it will be a really interesting last round because I think Scotland have the ability to give Ireland a go. Ireland will come with a strong team against us, but they’re also playing Tonga this weekend, and it’s going to be nice and exciting.”

As Erasmus said, before they focus on the world champions, Ireland must first deal with an improving Tonga side in Nantes next Saturday.

The Pacific Islanders hope to have former All Blacks and Ulster full-back Charles Piutau available for his first game of their campaign and they are targeting a shock.

“You always play to win. We’re under no illusions that it’s going to be a challenge,” assistant coach Dan Cron said.

“It wouldn’t be the craziest thing that’s ever happened in sport. We’re here to compete and always here to win. The most important thing is to do ourselves and our families proud. The scoreboard will take care of itself.”