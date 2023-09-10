Japan made to work for victory over brave Rugby World Cup debutants Chile

Japan 42 Chile 12

Japan's Ryoto Nakamura scores their fifth try.

Japan got their World Cup campaign up and running with a 42-12 win over debutants Chile.

The Brave Blossoms, who were quarter-finalists in their home tournament four years ago, were made to work hard but got the job done thanks to tries from Folau Fakatava (2), Jone Naikabula, Michael Leitch, Ryoto Nakamura and Warner Dearns.

But Chile, playing on the world stage for the first time, left with their pride intact, scoring two tries through Rodrigo Fernandez and Alfonso Escobar to introduce themselves in style.

Indeed, a huge shock seemed possible after an electric start by the South Americans was rewarded with a seventh-minute try as Fernandez stole a loose ball after a good run by Ramon Ayarza.

Dreams were quickly shattered, though, as Japan hit back immediately with Fakatava powering through attempted tackles.

They went ahead on the half-hour as Naikabula burst over the line from a scrum before Fakatava got his second try on the stroke of half-time.

Escobar brought Chile back into it early in the second half as he carried over the line after a prolonged attack, reducing the deficit to 21-12.

Japan closed out the win though, with Leitch running clear in the 53rd minute, Nakamura side-stepping a defender soon after and Dearns completing the victory a minute from the end.