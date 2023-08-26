Jacob Stockdale starts for Ireland as winger Keith Earls is ruled out Samoa clash with a ‘niggle’

Jacob Stockdale of Ireland arrives before the Rugby World Cup warm-up match between Ireland and Samoa at Parc des Sports Jean Dauger in Bayonne, France. Photo: Sportsfile

Keith Earls is out of Ireland's final warm-up match against Samoa after picking up an injury in training this week.

Jacob Stockdale, who ran on the wing in yesterday's Captain's Run in Bayonne, will now wear the No 11 shirt.

Speaking to RTÉ before the game, Andy Farrell stressed that the Limerick native, who would have won his 101st cap, has a "niggle" and said it is not a serious issue.

Still, it isn't great timing for the 35-year-old who is expected to be named in Ireland's 33-man squad for the Rugby World Cup tomorrow.

The injury offers Stockdale one last chance to impress Farrell, having started the game against Italy.

Otherwise, Ireland start as named.