‘It’s worse when it’s a team-mate’ - Iain Henderson feels for Cian Healy after injury against Samoa

Prop’s World Cup in doubt but Henderson insists squad selection didn't affect Ireland's performance in Bayonne

Ireland's Cian Healy after sustaining an injury during the Rugby World Cup warm-up match between Ireland and Samoa at Parc des Sports Jean Dauger in Bayonne, France. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Ireland captain Iain Henderson said it was impossible not to feel for teammate Cian Healy who had to be helped off the field during the first-half of last night's 17-13 win over Samoa.

The prop left Stade Jean Dauger on crutches and in a protective boot after damaging his calf and head coach Andy Farrell, who names his 33-man Rugby World Cup squad this afternoon, gave a down-beat assessment of his calf injury last night.

Healy will hope that the news is better when they get back to Dublin and he gets the injury scanned and is likely to be named in the squad as Ireland assess the damage.

For Henderson, seeing fellow professionals suffer injuries so close to the tournament is tough to watch.

"I've felt it a handful of times this campaign, it's worse when it's a teammate but even watching other guys from other nations who are looking to play at a World Cup, whether it's their first, second or third, pick up an injury it's not nice," he said.

"It's a crescendo of hard work over four years and to see that pulled away from someone in the dying minutes of that four-year cycle is not nice.

"Again, it's the game we've all signed up to and, again, that's the reason what we do is so special, it means so much to us because it's so fragile sometimes."

Henderson wasn't happy with Ireland's performance against a hugely improved Samoa side who left disappointed with their defeat.

"Mostly disappointment, obviously there's a few silver linings in there but we didn't complete our game-plan the way we wanted to, but at the same time we were happy to get the win," he said, before being asked what the silver linings are.

"To get away with the win, there was a handful of times where I thought there were phases of play with the game plan we want to play.

"A lot of that first-half, we managed the territory well. It was something we talked about doing.

"We saw for both teams, conditions were tough.

"There was a handful of times our lineout defence worked well, but on the flip-side of that I thought Samoa's lineout defence was pretty good as well.

"It was encouraging to see a couple of scrums going well towards the end of the game, I know guys would be tough on themselves about a couple of those set-pieces towards the start of the game and mainly for us to talk in the changing-room at half-time, collect ourselves and go out and get the win in the second-half were the silver linings."

The skipper did not feel that the looming squad selection had an effect on the players' performance.

"No, and if it did it's probably one of the adversities that Faz would like us to be tested by.

"That's not the most difficult thing we're going to face over the next number of weeks.

"The group of guys that we have, and we've talked about this before as a coaching staff and squad, it's an incredibly strong group of guys and the guys who've been waiting to find out their fate have probably carried themselves as well as you could have expected them to throughout training.

"The guys who are nervous about selection, who might be carrying that anxiety have trained well; everyone's been on time, been as diligent as possible throughout the reviews, staying on top of stuff.

"It's been a well-prepped Test week for us, so hat's off to those guys who've been prepping so well.

"I think it's not that side of things that affected us today, it was a handful of other things like conditions, probably great pressure brought by Samoa."

Ireland fly home from Bayonne this afternoon, with Farrell set to name his squad at 4.30pm in Dublin. They return to France for the World Cup on Thursday.