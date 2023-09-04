‘It is a good thing for us to face them in the first game’ – Romania not overawed by Ireland challenge

Romania believe they are playing Ireland at a good time in Saturday’s World Cup opener in Bordeaux.

Perhaps buoyed by the fact Ireland did not hit their straps during pre-season, the Romanians are optimistic that they can ruffle a few feathers in a bid to cause what would be the greatest upset in Rugby World Cup history.

Even if that is highly unlikely to happen this weekend, Romania are relishing the challenge of taking on Andy Farrell’s men.

“Ireland is the top-ranked team. I think it is a good thing for us to face them in the first game. It will bring us good things and we will learn from their rugby,” Romania's vice-captain Ovidiu Cojocaru said.

Romania head coach Eugen Apjok echoed his hooker’s sentiments: "It is a very good opportunity for us to play against the current best team in the rankings. It will be a big challenge for the boys and a good opportunity for Romania rugby.

"It is important for Romanian rugby that we are back at the World Cup. It is the most important competition in rugby. The country can be proud as there are not so many teams playing the World Cup."

With nothing to lose, Romania, who are ranked 19th in the world, are determined to throw everything at Farrell’s side in front of what is expected to be a large travelling Irish support.

Romania have lost all nine games against Ireland, having conceded 390 points and scored 102. Nevertheless, The Oaks are back where they feel they belong after controversially missing the 2019 World Cup in Japan for fielding an ineligible player during qualifying.

“Over the past few years, we became more national,” Cojocaru, who made his debut in 2017, said.

“We have changed many things. Our staff is young, our players are young, and we grow together. It is important to grow together.

"We don’t have many experienced guys, but the youngest players will go to the front. We are keen to learn more and grow as players. It is why we will step up.

"It is important for us to be at the World Cup. Over the past few years, it was hard to grow as a team. We changed the team. We are a good team and we hope we can get good results.

"People are happy with us, and they are supporting us. They are going to help us for the games."

Romania boss Apjok added: "We have lots of young players. Only one player played Rugby World Cup 2015 in England.

"We need to take this experience for the future, for the next cycle, because after this World Cup, we are looking forward to being at Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia."