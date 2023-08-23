Ireland willing to gamble on Dan Sheehan as Mike Catt admits injury is a headache

Dan Sheehan goes down with an injury during Ireland's match against England last weekend. Photo: Sportsfile

Mike Catt says Ireland would be willing to gamble on Dan Sheehan’s fitness if there was a chance he could play a part in the pool stages, writes Rúaidhrí O’Connor.

The fitness of the star Leinster hooker is looming large over the team’s preparations for Saturday’s final World Cup warm-up game against Samoa in Bayonne after he limped out of the win over England last weekend.

Sheehan has remained in Dublin to work with a specialist amidst fears he could be ruled out for the entirety of the pool stages.

Ireland are cautiously optimistic that he could play a role and the indications are that Farrell will include him in his 33-man squad on Monday.

Ulster hookers Tom Stewart and Rob Herring are battling to face Samoa, with Munster’s Diarmuid Barron also training with the squad.

“Definitely. Why not? You definitely would do,” Catt said when asked if they’d risk bringing Sheehan if he was out for around four weeks.

“He is that type of player but, again, let’s wait for the diagnosis.

“We don’t know what it is just yet, so we’ll wait and see. But we’ve got people on standby and players that know the system, know how we want to play, but yes, he would be a big loss if he wasn’t coming.”

Catt admitted that the Sheehan injury had complicated the selection picture ahead of Farrell’s final squad selection.

“One hundred per cent it does,” he said.

“You can look on the positive side, it gives somebody else an opportunity to put their hand up and stuff. It does, but every team is dealing with that. France have had to deal with it, England too.

“It’s just the way the beast is unfortunately. So, we’ve got ours to deal with too.”

Rónan Kelleher, Johnny Sexton and James Lowe didn’t train with the team yesterday, while Jack Conan and Dave Kilcoyne are rehabbing back in Ireland like Sheehan.

Farrell names his team to face Samoa tomorrow, with a blend between the teams that faced Italy and England expected.