Ireland v Samoa: What time, what TV channel and all you need to know

Andy Farrell during an Ireland rugby squad training session at Parc des Sports Jean Dauger in Bayonne

Andy Farrell’s in-form Ireland continue their World Cup preparations against Samoa in Bayonne, France.

Here is everything you need to know.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at Stade Jean-Dauger in Bayonne, France with a kick-off time of 7.45pm on Saturday evening.

What’s the team news?

Ireland team to face Samoa (Saturday, 7.45, RTÉ): Jimmy O’Brien’ Mack Hansen, Robbie Henshaw, Stuart McCloskey, Keith Earls; Jack Crowley, Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Tom Stewart, Finlay Bealham; Iain Henderson (capt), Tadhg Beirne; Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris. Reps: Rob Herring, Jeremy Loughman, Tom O’Toole, James Ryan, Peter O’Mahony, Craig Casey, Ross Byrne, Garry Ringrose.

Where can I watch the game?

The match is being shown on RTE 2 with coverage starting at 7.15pm. It is also being streamed live on the RTE Player.

