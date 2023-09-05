Ireland v Romania: What time, what channel and all you need to know

Ireland get their World Cup underway this weekend when they take on Romania. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place on Saturday at the Matmut Atlantique, Bordeaux at 2:30pm Irish time.

What’s the team news?

Johnny Sexton should return for Ireland after competing his suspension.

We’ll bring you further team news on Independent.ie once it’s confirmed.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on RTÉ2. The game is also being streamed live on the RTÉ Player.

What can I read and listen to about the game on Independent.ie?

Rúaidhrí O'Connor has his tournament preview for you below alongside a pool be pool guide and our jury’s verdict ahead of the big kick-off.

We’ll be bringing you The Left Wing podcast each day during the World Cup and on the latest episode Sinéad Kissane, Rúaidhrí O’Connor and Cian Tracey discuss Ireland’s purpose-built training ground, what team should face Romania and how the build-up is actually the most exciting part of a World Cup.

You can email your questions and comments to theleftwing@independent.ie, or contact the team on Twitter/X @SineadKissane @RuaidhriOC @CianTracey1 @SlatteryWill @JBradleyBT and @LukeFitz11.

Listen and follow on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts from.

What are the odds?

Ireland are unbackable favourites at 1/1000 while both Romania and the draw are 50/1.