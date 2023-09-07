Ireland v Romania: Johnny Sexton expected to return as Joe McCarthy pushes for start

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is expected to make his first appearance in almost six months by returning to the team to face Romania in Saturday’s World Cup opener in Bordeaux.

The 38-year-old out-half hasn’t played since guiding his side to the Grand Slam against England last March, and although he had recovered from a groin injury, he was forced to sit out the pre-tournament games due to his suspension for his behaviour towards the match officials following Leinster’s Champions Cup final defeat to La Rochelle.

Andy Farrell is set to name a strong team at lunchtime today and, in a bid to get his front-liners quickly up to speed, could call upon his first-choice back-line, including Sexton and Jamison Gibson-Park at half-back.

Farrell has plenty of midfield options, but with Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose expected to start against South Africa in two weeks, the centre duo may be given another run-out together, although Robbie Henshaw and Stuart McCloskey are viable alternatives. Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen and James Lowe could make up a familiar back-three.

Up front, Farrell is likely to resist the temptation to start Rónan Kelleher in his first match back following a hamstring injury, and instead introduce him from the bench.

As Dan Sheehan is ruled out, that would mean Rob Herring starts at hooker, possibly alongside Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong.

It is understood that the Ireland coaches are giving serious consideration to handing 22-year-old lock Joe McCarthy his World Cup debut from the start, along with his experienced Leinster team-mate James Ryan.

Possible Ireland team to play Romania: H Keenan; M Hansen, G Ringrose, B Aki, J Lowe; J Sexton (capt), J Gibson-Park; A Porter, R Herring, T Furlong; J Ryan, J McCarthy; T Beirne, P O’Mahony, C Doris.