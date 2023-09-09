Ireland players ratings: Sexton and Aki shine in World Cup opener

Tadhg Beirne of Ireland celebrates with Hugo Keenan, left, after scoring his side's 12th try against Romania. Photo: Sportsfile

Hugo Keenan - The scorer of Ireland's second try did boot one out on the full in the first half but otherwise was his usual composed self in the backfield while leading the game in metres made. 7

Keith Earls - Got ushered out of things a little too easily when chasing Sexton's grubber that ultimately led to Romania's shock opener. A few other frustrating moments as the bounce of the ball eluded him. 7

Garry Ringrose - Had some lovely touches in those passages after Ireland had conceded the first try as Farrell's men took control of things. Did spill one forward, though, in the second-half. 7

Bundee Aki - Pinged for offside that allowed a Romanian penalty but other than that was superb. So prominent in the early stages, he always looked likely to break the first tackle and deserved his score. 9

James Lowe - The winger had a particularly busy start to his afternoon and managed to show the full range of his passing abilities when coming inside and distributing to the wider channels. 7

Johnny Sexton - In what was his first game for almost six months, all eyes were on the Irish skipper. With usual caveats about the opposition, didn't miss a beat and had Ireland humming in phase play along with two tries. 8

Jamison Gibson-Park - Exactly the sort of game that suits the Leinster number nine. In energy-sapping conditions, looked to inject tempo wherever he could, whether at the breakdown or with some tap and goes. Scored a try too. 7

Andrew Porter - Performed all the nuts and bolts elements in what was a strong showing from the Irish scrum but there was little doubt that his most eye-catching involvement came with an out the back door offload in the build-up to Aki's score. 8

Rob Herring - After all the discussion around Ireland's line-out over the past month, will have been frustrated to see the first two set-pieces go astray but got around the park well and finished really strongly off the five metre tap. 7

Tadhg Furlong - Another whose power in the carry posed questions that Romania could find no answer for. Showed numerous instances of subtle hands while scrummaging was strong too. 7

Joe McCarthy - Got all the slaps on the back when Ireland turned Romania over after a threatening line-out maul while at another line-out he ripped the ball cleanly. Another impressive showing. 8

James Ryan - Showed up particularly well in Ireland's first couple of scores and, with the conditions such as they were, Farrell will have been glad to spare him the final 25 minutes of the contest. 7

Tadhg Beirne - Held his width with real patience to walk in Ireland's third try and, back in the six jersey this time, enjoyed the greater opportunities to get his hands on the ball with a couple of line-breaks. Tireless. 8

Peter O'Mahony - Perhaps not the sort of game we usually associate with O'Mahony's strengths but was hugely prominent in the heat and picked out nice lines for his tries as Romania wilted. 8

Caelan Doris - Back in the number eight jersey, Doris offered his usual standards in all facets of the game before becoming another to be spared the draining final quarter. 7

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher for Herring (50) Important minutes after injury 6; Jeremy Loughman for Porter (50) Not immediately up to speed but settled, 6; Tom O'Toole for Furlong (50) One messy scrum but busy 6; Iain Henderson for Ryan (55) Soft hands to send O'Mahony over 7; Josh van der Flier for Doris (55) Got into things quickly with strong carry 7; Mack Hansen for Earls (59) Particularly bright cameo 7; Conor Murray for Gibson-Park (59) Kept the tempo ticking 6; Jack Crowley for Sexton (65) Looked so comfortable. 7