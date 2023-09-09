Ireland fans left frustrated as large queues form outside Stade de Bordeaux

Large queues of Irish supporters have been forming outside the Stade de Bordeaux ahead of Ireland’s World Cup opener this afternoon with some in danger of missing kick-off.

Just minutes before kick off, sizable queues of Irish fans trying to gain access to the stadium could be seen while large swathes of empty seats could be seen inside the 42,000 capacity ground.

Lots of Ireland fans in danger of missing kick-off... big queues outside the Stade de Bordeaux pic.twitter.com/GtNVGQHtif — Rúaidhrí O'Connor (@RuaidhriOC) September 9, 2023 --

There is tight security around the ground as Andy Farrell’s side kick off their World Cup campaign today, but it appears that many ticket-holding Ireland fans may miss the beginning of the game due to the length of time it seems to be taking to get through the turnstiles.