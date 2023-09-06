Ireland beware: ‘Best ever’ Tonga are ready to ‘throw everything’ at Andy Farrell’s team next week

Romania are front and centre of Ireland’s minds in Tours this week, but over in Paris there is another threat on the horizon.

Tonga have the potential to be Pool B’s surprise package and they get to sit out this weekend, assess the opposition and then tear into Ireland in Nantes on Saturday week.

Their coach Toutai Kefu was part of the Australia team that won the 1999 World Cup, famously trading blows with Trevor Brennan during the Wallabies’ comfortable win in Dublin.

And he’s ready to take the fight to Ireland on Saturday week, putting Andy Farrell on notice that there’s a big test coming.

"We’ve got Ireland first,” Kefu said at his team’s welcome press conference in the French capital where the Islanders are based.

"Our philosophy has always been to treat every game separately so we’re throwing everything at this game and we’re hoping for a really, really good performance which I think we can do.

"We’re tracking well in terms of how we want to play. It’s all about tying up some loose ends in terms of our game plan.

"There’s a big responsibility on me to build the energy and have that flow, have it peak at the right time.

"I think Tongan fans demand a whole-hearted performance and a performance they can be proud of and that’s certainly aligned with us."

Tonga’s recent record is not as strong as Fiji or Samoa’s, but they do have a contingent of ex-All Blacks and Wallabies after World Rugby changed its eligibility laws.

And Kefu reckons that makes this edition the strongest Tongan team ever to appear at a World Cup. Considering they beat France in 2011, it’s a big call.

"This is certainly the strongest Tongan team on paper and I certainly think we’re good enough to compete,” he said.

"We’re talking about the best team in the world here. It could be a game of inches, it might not be.

"All we can do is prepare the best we can and really execute how we want to play and hopefully that’s enough."

Scrum-half Sonatane Takalua echoed his coach’s words.

"With the rule change, especially for us islanders Samoa, Fiji and Tonga, they have the best teams ever,” he said.

"Tonga is the best and no disrespect to any players before. With the experience, knowledge and learning they’ve brought to us it's a big help.

"I can see in training it’s been a quick transition, the way they adjust and react to what we are doing. I think it will help us a lot going into this World Cup.

"People are saying we’re in a pool of death.

"Against Ireland we know they are number one in the world, they’re a really good team. They hold on to the ball for long periods of time. But the thing for us is to slow their ball and momentum down and front up. We saw what Samoa did to them.

"We work hard on our game plans and I am sure it’s going to be a good match."

They’ll watch events in Bordeaux with great interest, lying in wait for Saturday week where they hope to spring the mother of all shocks.