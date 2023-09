Watch: World Cup not going to get any easier - Lowe on tougher games to come

Ireland winger James Lowe says it’s not going to get any easier for Ireland the further they go in the World Cup after their win over Romania.

Lowe has warned of the challenges Tonga will bring when Ireland face them next Saturday.

Sinead Kissane spoke with Lowe and Garry Ringrose after Ireland’s opening win on the latest episode of Indo World Cup Daily.