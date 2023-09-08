Impressive French send out warning to rivals as they open World Cup campaign with victory over the All Blacks

FRANCE 27 NEW ZEALAND 13

Peato Mauvaka of France runs past David Havili, Ardie Savea and Richie Mo'unga of New Zealand during their Rugby World Cup Pool A match in Paris. Photo: Getty Images

The team that beats this French side at this venue deserves to win the World Cup. Perhaps no one will.

This was a clarifying night for anyone with ambitions of claiming the title here in eight weeks’ time. This might not be a vintage All Blacks team, but they threw their punches early and it might have been enough to beat a lesser team.

With France, though, it takes more than flurries. You’ve got to go the distance to have a shot and with this crowd behind them, they’ll be very hard to beat.

For Andy Farrell, it was a reminder that topping the pool is a key priority. People have been debating which of these sides you’d like to meet in a last-eight clash, well that debate is now null and void.

There was an air of insubordination around the place before kick-off, with the hugely partisan home crowd booing President Emmanuel Macron and drowning out World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont’s English-language speech with chorus upon chorus of Allez les Bleus.

Even the Haka got a booing, but when Jaco Peyper sounded his whistle it was clear which of the two teams was affected by the build-up. Within 92 awesome seconds, New Zealand had briefly punctured the French baloon.

After a slick move put Rieko Ioane through a gap, Aaron Smith tapped quickly and Beauden Barrett spotted the space, delivered the kick and Mark Telea scored.

Richie Mo’unga missed the conversion, but that opening salvo was as good as it got for the visiting team who were dragged kicking and screaming into a dog fight by the belligerent French, who got their crowd back onside quickly.

There wasn’t much beauty in what the home side put together on a night where they looked a little frazzled after a fractured build-up and under enormous expectations. So, they kicked the leather off it.

Between them, the two sides put boot to ball 43 times in the first 40 minutes and by half-time France had edged themselves in front thanks to three Thomas Ramos penalties.

Their scrum got on top, while Gregory Alldritt was bringing huge physicality to the French effort. New Zealand dominated possession and territory, but couldn’t make it count.

Ramos kicked his team back in front almost when Mo’unga had nudged over a penalty, and the full-back missed a tough chance to add to the one-point lead when they might have gone to the corner.

After half-time, it took just a blockbuster two minutes and 18 seconds for Telea to add a second try.

France looked like they were going to return the favour after the restart with a promising build-up ruined by Ardie Savea getting over the ball and Francois Cros came in from the side.

The All Blacks turned relief into opportunity, executing a ludicrously ingenious pre-planned move that used No 8 Savea to chip over the top of an unsuspecting defence. Will Jordan got there first and, when they swung left, Mo’unga delivered a beauty of a pass wide for his left winger to score.

The locals were convinced it was forward and howled their derision, but Peyper wasn’t for turning.

Mo’unga missed the conversion and fuelled by their injustice the French came out swinging, with Alldritt pouncing on Tupou Vaa’i’s knock-on before feeding Thibaud Flament, who raced through only to be felled by a combination of Mo’unga and Ioane.

The out-half was having a big game in defence, racing across to force Damian Penaud into touch as he dove for the try-line.

They kept coming and this time when Peyper sounded his whistle they went to the corner and got the try their play deserved as Penaud wouldn’t be denied after devastating forward play and a brilliant piece of evasion and pass from Jalibert.

Ramos nailed the conversion and France were back in front, and things got worse for the All Blacks when Jordan took out the full-back in the air and was sent to the sin-bin.

France were on top in every area, forcing a maul penalty, but again they took the conservative option and again Ramos missed.

Despite the let-offs, New Zealand were being subsumed by the relentless tide of white jerseys. Scott Barrett knocked on, the awesome Alldritt pounced and off they went again forcing a penalty in front of the posts for Ramos to make it a six-point game.

New Zealand just couldn’t draw breath on a suffocating night, they emptied their bench and tried to play, but the hosts had answers for everything.

In the end, Ramos nudged them nine in front and replacement Melvyn Jaminet capped the perfect opening night with a try that got the party truly started.

France: T Ramos (M Jaminet 76); D Penaud, G Fickou, Y Moefana (A Vincent 58), G Villiere; M Jalibert, A Dupont (capt) (M Lucu 76); R Wardi (JB Gros 53), J Marchand (P Mauvaka 12), U Atonio (D Aldegheri 53); C Woki (R Taofifenua 49), T Flament; F Cros (P Boudehent 63), C Ollivon, G Alldritt.

New Zealand: B Barrett; W Jordan, R Ioane, A Lienert-Brown (D Havili’i 62), M Telea (L Fainga’anuku 72); R Mo’unga, A Smith (F Christie 64); E de Groot (O Tu’ungafasi 54), C Taylor S Taukei’aho 71), N Laulala (F Newell 54); S Whitelock (B Retallick 69), S Barrett; T Vaa’I (L Jacobson 57), D Papali’i, A Savea.

Referee: J Peyper (South Africa)