‘I’m raring to go’ says Rónan Kelleher as he looks to make up lost ground on Dan Sheehan

Normally, a succession of injuries suffered by a player of the hooker’s calibre would be a major talking point but the emergence of Dan Sheehan into the mix has softened the blow.

So, the 25-year-old Leinster star arrives into this World Cup as something of a sleeper. If things go right, he could leave France with a much bigger reputation than when he came in.

Kelleher was capped by Andy Farrell in his first game in charge and was on a run of seven starts in a row, including a try-scoring performance in the Dublin win over New Zealand, before he hurt is shoulder playing against France in Paris last year.

That opened the door for Sheehan and he hasn’t looked back

Kelleher knows that his rival has stolen a march on him, but he’s determined to make up for lost time this month as he returns from a hamstring issue.

“I've been training fully and I'm just raring to get going now. I had a few little niggles there over the last couple of weeks but fit now and ready to go,” he said, before being asked if he’s playing catch-up to Sheehan.

"A little bit, yes,” he replied.

"But we know it's an 80-minute game, you're going to have to do a job.

"You know there's plenty of game time to go around. It's about making sure you're ready no matter if you're selected to start or if you're selected to come off the bench to finish strong.

"Everyone has a role to do in those 80 minutes.”

Sheehan has previously spoken about how his rivalry with Kelleher has driven him on.

"There's competition for places and it's not just the two of us. There's Rob (Herring); Tom (Stewart) was in with us over the summer and Diarmuid Barron as well, so there is loads of competition for that hooker jersey,” Kelleher said.

"And not just that, throughout all of the positions. You look at the back row how competitive that is, second row. It's all throughout the team really.

"I suppose in particular for us, I know we're driving each other on because we're provincial team-mates as well but it can only be a positive thing for Irish rugby and us two as well that we're constantly driving each other on and competing for that number two jersey.”

Although scrum coach John Fogarty said everyone is training, it’s expected that Sheehan won’t feature until Ireland play South Africa in round three and that opens the door for Kelleher.

"My body feels unbelievably healthy, so it's great. You very rarely go into matches feeling 100 per cent healthy. For me personally, first World Cup, really looking forward to it,” he said of Saturday’s opener against Romania.