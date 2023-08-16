‘If it happens, I will enjoy this one’ – Keith Earls stands on cusp of 100th Ireland cap after injury setback

Keith Earls is set to become only the ninth Irish centurion when Andy Farrell’s side play England in Dublin on Saturday. Photo: Sportsfile

Keith Earls’ Ireland career began at Thomond Park, just a stone’s throw away from the house he grew up in.

Fifteen years after he announced his arrival on the international stage in stunning fashion by scoring with his first touch, Earls is set to win his 100th cap in Dublin on Saturday.

Andy Farrell has told Earls that this is no normal week as he set the tone by ensuring that the Moyross man soaks up everything that comes with the build-up to what will be a special occasion for himself and his family.

Amidst the pride at how far he has come since making his debut all those years ago, there is also a palpable sense of relief that he will hit the century because for a while last season, it looked as though Earls could end up stuck on 98 caps due to a serious groin injury.

From his family’s perspective, there is a certain irony that he has played so many times for his country as his father, Ger, is regarded as one of the finest players of his generation to never be capped.

That’s not lost on Keith either, whose strong sense of identity has been a key reason why he has been so successful.

“My father was obviously massive,” Earls says, reflecting on the early days. “My parents were massive. All the people at Thomond (were). John Broderick, he was the one who got me out to Munchin’s. Pat Cross. The two of them put a lot on the line to get me out to Munchin’s and win a senior cup.

“Everyone in Thomond RFC (deserves credit). It’s weird, you can get quite nostalgic and emotional on matchday. You try and think back to all those people who have helped you. You think about your wife and your kids at home.

“I’m always texting (wife) Edel, (I’m) real emotional on the day of a game, and she’s like, ‘Will you g’way, it’s just matchday!’ But you’re trying to quieten your mind and make yourself feel better about it.

“But, definitely, Thomond – (I’ve) a lot of people there (to thank), especially. There isn’t too many of us get capped coming out of Thomond. There hasn’t been one since myself. I have to think about those younger kids, where I’m from. Hopefully, there’ll be another international some day.”

Earls’ role-model status has long been established in Limerick. That he is still inspiring the next generation is something he doesn’t take for granted. His Ireland debut against Canada in 2008 may seem like a lifetime ago now, yet the fire still burns strong as he aims to play at his fourth World Cup.

​“I’ve enjoyed my journey since my 50th cap, the whole way to now with Ireland. I wish I was a bit more relaxed when I was younger about it, but if it happens, I will enjoy this one,” the winger, who turns 36 in October, admits.

“It’s a hard one to try and step away from. If I’m going to keep playing, I want to play at the top. Between Munster and Ireland, they’re two special groups that I really want to be a part of.

“I have a (strong) relationship with both coaches. If they think I can’t do it, they’ll let me know. If I think I can’t do it, I’ll let them know as well.”

Earls has been honest about his struggles with anxiety and his bipolar diagnosis, but he is in much better headspace these days when it comes to appreciating the position he finds himself in.

“It’s there in the back of your head,” he reveals.

“(But) you’re not constantly thinking ... that ‘this could be the last (game)’, but my injury profile the last 18 months hasn’t been great.

“I got the sense it was all over when I tore my groin in Durban a couple of months ago, so I know what it feels like to nearly be that low and thinking that’s it. I thought that was it. Thankfully, I clawed my way back.

“I’m enjoying it because I’m not sure how many more there’ll be, so I’ll regret not enjoying them if I don’t. I spent long enough when I was younger beating myself up and putting loads of pressure on myself. So, I’m genuinely trying to get out and enjoy it. Because who knows?”

Munster supporters are hoping they haven’t seen the last of their local hero in a red jersey as Earls weighs up whether or not to continue playing after the World Cup. However, if he has played his last game for Munster, there was no better way to go out than ending the trophy drought.

“Ah yeah, it was amazing,” Earls smiles. “To miss out on that would have been devastating.

“One of the nicest things anyone has ever done for me was Peter O’Mahony asking me to lift the trophy with him after it being so long since we’d lifted it. It was a great relief.”

The decision about what comes next can wait because with so much to play for over the next few weeks, including becoming the ninth Irish man to win 100 caps his country, Earls is not losing sight of the bigger picture.

He wants to make the plane to France and end his Irish career in similarly memorable fashion, same as he did with Munster recently.

“It would be the ideal way to crown it,” he adds.