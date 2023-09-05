‘I’d never have thought I’d be able to represent Ireland at a World Cup. It’s seriously cool’ – Irish lock Joe McCarthy

Second-rower also hopes to one day represent Ireland alongside his younger brother Paddy

Joe McCarthy achieved a lifelong ambition last November, when he made his international debut. Last week, he ticked another major box by being named in Ireland’s World Cup squad.

At 22, he is making a habit of hitting big markers, and while there is plenty at stake in France over the next few weeks, including being at his first World Cup game, McCarthy’s sights are already set on a particularly special goal.

McCarthy’s younger brother Paddy was a standout player in Ireland U-20s’ march to the Grand Slam, as well as the Junior World Cup final earlier this year, and now, with the talented loosehead prop having joined the Leinster academy over the summer, the prospect of the siblings lining out for Ireland together has become very real.

The pair wouldn’t be human if they hadn’t discussed what would be a dream come true.

“Yeah, especially now that it is more realistic,” the second-row says. “We’ve never played together, he’s two years younger than me. We’ve definitely talked about that, it would be class if we get an opportunity to do that.”

Ireland U-20s star Paddy McCarthy

Although his father Joe is from Castletownbere, while his mother Paula is a Cashel native, Joe Jr was born in New York before growing up in Dublin. The Munster connection runs deep, though.

“A few of the lads have been giving me a bit of slagging that I’ve more Munster in me,” McCarthy laughs.

“We loved going down to west Cork especially. We used to spend the summer there. My dad and brother were down there. We used to spend the whole month of August down there when we were younger. And go to Cashel a good bit as well.”

Rugby was a key part of the McCarthys’ childhood, as Joe (22), Paddy (20) and their older brother Andrew (26) were bitten by the bug from an early age.

“We’d always be wrestling a good bit out there, me and Paddy,” Joe smiles. “Rugby is huge, my other brother Andrew plays tag rugby with a special needs team (Seapoint Dragons).

“It’s literally all we’ve done pretty much for our whole lives. Usually you get nervous for a game and my brother is like, ‘Literally, this is all you do for the last 15 years of your life, all you’ve been doing is rugby!’. So he usually sort of calms me down.

“It all started in Stradbrook, playing all the age grades up, me and my brother (Paddy) especially, we’d watch rugby together, Super Rugby in the mornings, the internationals if the All Blacks play at eight in the mornings on Saturdays. It’s been a huge part of our lives. My parents wouldn’t really have played any rugby.”

McCarthy may have been a late developer in Blackrock College, but it was in the All Ireland League (AIL) with Trinity where he really excelled.

A couple of years on, he is filling out his 6ft 6in frame, and tipping the scales at 120kg, and the Ireland coaches have high hopes for McCarthy as a tighthead lock.

“It was huge,” he says of playing in the AIL. “My first year out of school, Covid hit – then I kind of got back up and running at Leinster. I was in my second year of U-20s when Covid started all back up.

“I got an injury with the 20s and I got up to speed with Trinity, I played I’d say 15 AIL games. They are fantastic, especially when you’re young, it’s straight into senior rugby, it’s physical.

“The AIL, it’s class because when you’re with Ireland and Leinster, you’re in a system the way you play to show your strengths, but in the AIL, you can practise little skills, try a few things that maybe other coaches would give out to you for, whereas you have more licence in your club team. Tony Smeeth and Hugh Maguire especially were fantastic for my development.”

​McCarthy’s development has also been accelerated by working closely with Ireland forwards coach Paul O’Connell.

“I don’t think there is anyone better to be honest,” McCarthy says. “He’s unbelievable to work with. You just hope a bit of him rubs off on you, how diligent he was in all his prep, he might scout you and pick you up on the smallest thing and train you every single lineout lift, every jump, every breakdown, you have to be 100pc on it or he’ll pull you up on it.

“He’s unbelievable to work with, he really understands the players. You just know you are learning from the best.”

McCarthy’s rise culminated in getting the World Cup call from Andy Farrell in Biarritz last week.

“I was absolutely delighted. I rang my parents, they were delighted to find out, and my brothers,” McCarthy recalled.

“It was a very cool moment, I must say. World Cups are every four years, so you’re looking at that and I’m like, ‘If I don’t make this one, it’s a long time until there is another opportunity to make it.’

“I remember the 2015 World Cup, I was talking to my friends saying, ‘Jeez, we will be in college for the next World Cup’.

“And to think that I would be in the next one is still quite amazing. I’d never have thought I’d be able to represent Ireland at a World Cup. It’s seriously cool.

“It’s such a big deal. Everyone in Ireland is always talking about it. Looking at that (2019 World Cup), you take a lot of inspiration. It’s all the best players playing on the biggest stage, so it’s definitely somewhere you want to get to.”

McCarthy has been juggling his global business degree at Trinity, but since rugby got a lot more serious he has split his final year over two years.

Ireland’s opening World Cup game against Romania in Bordeaux on Saturday could provide him with an opportunity to mark his latest significant milestone.

And although McCarthy may have to wait a little longer to pull on the green jersey alongside Paddy, one suspects it will only be a matter of time.