‘I see people giving out about the open session - you have to be careful about how you have craic these days’ - Jamison Gibson-Park

Jamison Gibson-Park is determined to enjoy his first World Cup at the age of 31.

The Leinster star showed off his basketball skills at the team hotel on Sunday, landing an audacious shot that was filmed by winger Mack Hansen and posted to social media.

The laidback scrum-half was master of ceremonies at the team's open training session and welcome ceremony, leading the 'Viking Clap' to the delight of the locals.

And he says the team want to keep their spirits up as they intend to be in France for as long as possible.

So, how many takes did they film before he landed his basket?

"The first one, obviously!" he smiled.

"We were there for a while, to be fair. Just messing on Sunday, trying to come up with stuff to do in the hotel and stay out of the heat.

"A bit of craic.

"I see people giving out about the open session - you have to even be careful about how you have craic these days.

"The people have done an awesome job setting up the training-ground and the hotel. We hope to be here for a while, so it's important that those things are top notch and they really are, so we're stoked with that."

Gibson-Park qualified to play for Ireland on residency before the last World Cup but wasn't mapped by Joe Schmidt.

In the ensuing four years, Andy Farrell has made him an important part of the Ireland set-up and he's primed to have a big World Cup and is expected to make his tournament debut on Saturday against Romania.

"It'd be pretty awesome to get out there and have a run. I'm a bit of a late bloomer, 31 at my first World Cup, but yeah like I touched on it'll be pretty awesome to get out there, you like to test yourself in the toughest environment," he said.

"It's supposed to be 30 odd degrees or something, it should be fun if I get a run out. Looking forward to it.

"It's not going to be perfect, is it? It's our first game of the World Cup, it's been a couple of weeks (since we played) and it's meant to be warm weather, there's all sort of things that go into it.

"It's about doing your best to say, if you make a mistake it's on to the next one and not be dwelling on it.

"We're aiming to be a lot better than we have to."

As for his likely half-back partner and captain, Gibson-Park says Johnny Sexton is chomping at the bit to get going.

"Johnny is buzzing, as you can imagine. He's been great, to be fair. Seamlessly back into training, it'd be great to be back out there," he said.