‘I made a mistake in the heat of the moment’ – Ireland captain Johnny Sexton regrets red mist and is ‘gutted’ for Cian Healy

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton says he regrets his behaviour following Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup final defeat to La Rochelle that left him with a three-game suspension.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the incident as Andy Farrell named his World Cup squad, Sexton admitted that the emotion had gotten the better of him when he made a remark to the officials on the pitch after full-time.

Although Sexton has fully recovered from the groin injury he suffered during the Grand Slam-winning game against England in March, the ban meant he missed all three of Ireland’s World Cup warm-up games.

The 38-year-old is set to be available for Ireland’s World Cup opener against Romania in Bordeaux on September 9, as he opened up about his regrets.

“It has been incredibly frustrating to have to sit and watch,” Sexton said.

“Obviously it's my own fault. I just had to do what I could for the team and try to learn by watching the guys, try to contribute where I could and it was particularly tough last weekend in the Aviva, but you live and learn and I hope to move on now.

“I held my hands up straight away.

"I made a mistake in the heat of the moment, obviously I was very emotional on the day not being part of what I had mapped out at the start of the year was playing my last game for Leinster in the Aviva, winning a European Cup.

“It's one I had dreamt of and then obviously to miss that, there was a lot of emotion and in that split second when I went on to console my teammates, I made a remark and regretted it instantly.

"You make mistakes, you say sorry and hold your hands up and that's what I've done."

There was a sombre mood at the World Cup squad announcement, as news filtered through that Cian Healy’s calf injury is serious enough to rule him out of the tournament.

Having soldiered with Healy for many years, Sexton was naturally gutted that his team-mate will miss out.

“I only just found out literally five minutes ago,” the out-half said.

“He has been through ups and downs in his career, he's a very, very decorated player, a great player. We're going to miss him. I'm gutted for him to miss this tournament. It has meant a lot to him in how he has prepared for it and how he has trained. So I'm gutted for him."

With Healy desperately unlucky to miss out on his fourth World Cup, Sexton is one of three players, along with Keith Earls and Conor Murray, who will have honour.

As Sexton plays his last tournament before retiring, there will be no shortage of motivation to go out on a high, as Ireland captain.

“(It means) A huge amount. You know, if someone told me four years ago I'd be back here as captain I would have taken it, 100pc.

"So there's a lot been put into this team by the management over the last four years, and to get their vote of confidence four years ago to do it with this as the end goal has been huge.

"So very proud for myself, for my family and for the group that we have it's a privileged position to be in with such a good group.”