'I absolutely love pulling the jersey on every time' - Cian Healy to continue rugby career after World Cup

That Cian Healy is set to play at his fourth World Cup this autumn is a testament to his resilience, as much as his enduring quality at the highest level.

Last weekend, he marked the occasion of drawing level with Rory Best as Ireland’s third all-time caps holder (124) with a try in the win over Italy.

Healy has never been a player who relishes the limelight, so perhaps it shouldn’t come as a surprise that he had to be reminded of his feat last Saturday.

Nevertheless, he was proud of the achievement, as he closes in on overtaking Ronan O’Gara on 128 caps and the record holder Brian O’Driscoll (133).

Injury-permitting, by the time Healy decides to hang up his boots, he could well have set a new record, especially as he confirmed that he intends to continue playing for Leinster and Ireland after the World Cup.

“Someone told me a day before the game, it is a nice thing,” Healy said with regard to playing his 124th game for Ireland last weekend.

“It is nice to have been in for that long and had that many opportunities in green. I absolutely love pulling the jersey on every time, first, 100th or whatever, I’ve enjoyed every one of them.”

As for looking back on how far he has come since making his Test debut against Australia in Croke Park in 2009, Healy is not of a mind to reflect:

“Very rarely. I’ve a little wall in my house hidden away with my medals on it, I pass it the odd time. I wouldn’t have too much of a thing for it but it is a nice thing to walk past.”

Considering Healy’s career was very nearly ended by a serious neck injury in 2015, he has done remarkably well to bounce back. The 35-year-old endured plenty of dark days back then, but ever since, he has been keen to look forward.

“I had an issue a while back because I got a more minor knock, a similar nerve thing, it shut off, and I went straight into panic mode,” Healy recalled.

“It was obviously because I hadn’t debriefed the previous one. But no, I put it in the rearview mirror and the decision to make then is; do you finish or can you give more?

“I decided to try to be a positive influence and bring the best version of myself to a group, and that’s what I always try to do.

“I try not to mope in on a tired morning but bounce into a building, be a bit of craic and have the right energy for pitch sessions, and make sure I’m not the person who’s making someone else feel, ‘Jeez, this is a long day’.

“I think it’s important not to be like that because I’ve certainly played with people in the past who were more energy vampires than energy givers.”

Being a veteran of World Cup pre-season camps, Healy is more aware than ever of how important it is to ensure that he contributes on the pitch, just as much as off it.

“You realise the position you are in. It’s not a normal job and it’s not a job that you get very easily,” he continued.

“When you break it down you realise you are in a very privileged position to play for your country.” Part of that senior role involves Healy mentoring the other front-row players, which comes more naturally than doing so in a group setting.

“I suppose I like to pull players aside one-on-one a bit, I’m not much of a sitting-in-a-meeting-talking-it-out sort of person,” he added.

“If I have a feeling about something someone’s doing in a scrum that’s good or bad that can be worked on, I’ll probably pull them aside and have a chat and get on the tape and figure it out.

“If you’ve been in a lot of scrums and now having been on the other side, I have got a bit more of an understanding of what looseheads actually do, how it feels when you do something (well).

“I never knew how it felt until I went against Ports (Andrew Porter) really, Ports and Eddie Byrne. Ed scrummages kinda similar to me and he nearly took the neck off me. It’s good to have that bit of experience to be able to chat to them and maybe have an opinion that can further them.”