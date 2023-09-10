Heartbreak for Flying Fijians as Wales survive late scare in epic World Cup battle

Wales 32 Fiji 26

There may not be a more apt nickname in world rugby than the Flying Fijians, but on this occasion, Wales survived a major late scare to clip their wings and breathe life into the dragon.

Just over 24 hours after Ireland got their World Cup campaign off to a flying start at the same venue, it was Wales’ turn to take flight inside Stade de Bordeaux, as Warren Gatland’s men withstood the islanders’ razzle-dazzle and just about held on at the end of an epic encounter that will live long in the memory.

It’s easy to see why Fiji are many people’s second favourite team. In front of a raucous crowd that had plenty of neutrals, including several Irish fans, the locals took to Fiji, which fuelled the Welsh fire.

Led by their talismanic out-half Dan Biggar, who was at his confrontational best, Wales withstood a flurry of punches before landing the knockout blow.

Fiji will have major regrets because it was a familiar feeling of old. They do so many things well, but it comes to knitting it all together, they often fall short.

They weren’t able to build on their famous victory at Twickenham a fortnight ago, as they badly missed their star out-half Caleb Muntz, who was cruelly ruled out of the World Cup on the eve of the tournament. Fiji will wonder what might have been had Muntz been wearing ‘10’ here.

They may have won the hearts’ of the neutrals, but Fiji lost the battle on the pitch, and are now scrambling to make up ground in Pool C. With Australia to come next Sunday, they are already in ‘must-win’ territory.

The regular loud gasps from the crowd said it all, as supporters were either up off their seats to applaud Fiji’s wondrous offloading or their brutal physicality. It’s a devastating mix, but they couldn’t complete a late comeback.

In centres Semi Radradra and Waisea Nayacalevu, Fiji have two gifted athletes, who are capable of creating something out of nothing. Unfortunately for Radradra, his late knock on proved very costly.

It was no surprise that the exciting duo were central to Fiji's two first half-tries, but not before Wales had rattled their cage.

Biggar is ultra-competitive at the best of times, there is a bit of Johnny Sexton in him in that sense, and the soon-to-be-retired Wales out-half looked like a man who was determined to go out on a high.

That emotion spilled over on a couple of occasions, as George North was on the end of what could best be described as an old school rollicking.

Biggar had already opened the scoring with a second minute penalty before North’s break led to Josh Adams picking up where he left off in Japan 2019, when he was the tournament’s top try scorer, but North’s creativity wasn’t enough to avoid him being blasted by Biggar after 10 minutes.

Penalised for holding on, Biggar voiced his anger in no uncertain terms and he did so again on the stroke of half-time when the Toulon out-half lost the plot when North opted not to kick the ball out.

As he left the pitch, Biggar was still visibly fuming until he spotted himself on the big screen and momentarily composed himself. Oh, to have been a fly on the wall inside the Welsh dressing room!

Fiji were undaunted as they trailed 8-0 early on, but as soon as they clicked into gear, it was worth the wait, as they struck for two beautiful tries in the space of four exhilarating minutes.

Nayacalevu was the first to weave his magic, bamboozling the Welsh defence, which had held firm under severe pressure up until that point.

Nayacalevu then turned creator, as his break set Radradra away before Lekima Tagitagivalu finished off a sweeping move for a 14-8 lead.

But Wales hit back, with Biggar firing over a second long-range penalty before Nick Tompkins did brilliantly to put North away for a cracking score that meant Wales led 18-14 at the break.

The Fijian hits were relentless and shortly after the restart, Louis Rees-Zammit felt the full force of Vinaya Habosi, whose thumping tackle stopped a certain try.

The Welsh flyer wasn’t to be denied soon after, however, as he dived over in the corner after a helter-skelter couple of minutes.

It was thrill-a-minute stuff, and as Biggar brilliantly bisected the posts with the touchline conversion, Wales took a commanding 25-14 lead.

Fiji were in desperate need of a spark, but it was Wales who cranked up the heat, as Elliot Dee crossed for a fourth converted try.

Things were going from bad to worse for Fiji, who then lost Tagitagivalu to a yellow card, and while Wales’ replacement prop Corey Domachowski followed him to the bin, with 12 minutes left on the clock, time was not on their side, trailing 32-14.

One of the loudest roars of the night was reserved for the introduction of Levani Botia, as the La Rochelle star was welcomed onto the pitch by several yellow and black flags being waved in the air.

Botia might have sparked a late comeback had he grounded the ball over the line, and although Josua Tuisova did eventually power over on 73 minutes much to the delight of the crowd, who broke into cries of ‘Fiji! Fiji! Fiji!’, their hopes of causing an unlikely late shock looked to be dashed when referee Matthew Carley adjudged that Peni Ravai had made a double movement over the line.

Wales were under the pump, and Carley was feeling the pressure from the boisterous crowd, who felt that Wales’ indiscipline should have been punished with another yellow card.

Fiji, though, kept battering away at the red wall, which crumbled for a fourth time, as Mesake Doge got over to leave his side with one last roll of the dice, knowing a converted try would win them the game.

A huge error from Liam Williams, who kicked the ball out on the full, gave Fiji the attacking platform they desperately craved. The ball was eventually flung wide for the one man they would have wanted in that situation, but Radradra knocked on with a clear run to the line.

Wales just about clung on to spoil the party. For Fiji and Radradra in particular, this will hurt.