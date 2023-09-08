Gregor Townsend looks to Napolean as Scots count on flying backline

The hope is that intoxicating on-field action can distract from it, but the World Cup draw will continue to look preposterous over the coming weeks. And it is Scotland who harbour the most valid grievances.

Had the groups been based on rankings from just two months later than the early cut-off of Jan 1, 2020, Gregor Townsend’s men would have jumped out of the third band of teams, by virtue of bypassing Japan to move from ninth into eighth. As it happened, they were hit with “the toughest of all scenarios” with South Africa and Ireland – ranked first and fifth at the top of the first and second bands, respectively - joining them in pool B.

Their subsequent rise to fifth has been rendered irrelevant in the World Cup’s context, though it should instil confidence. Eager for his side to cross the Channel with an intrepid attitude, giving new meaning to “Scotland the Brave”, Townsend delivered a history lesson to frame this campaign.

“We’re certainly encouraging our players to play with more width,” he explains. “I used a story from the Napoleonic Wars, where the British admirals were encouraged to be more ambitious and more aggressive. The phrase ‘pour encourager les autres’, meaning ‘to encourage the others’ originated from these naval battles. If an admiral wasn’t ambitious enough, they would often be shot in order to encourage the others to be more ambitious.

“That is definitely a theme for us: if in doubt, we go to width. Maybe in the past, teams would have thought ‘if in doubt, we’ll slow it down and carry’. I believe that our super-strengths come through when we play a game of movement, and I also believe that is the way the game is currently tilting towards.”

Whereas many maintain that defensive teams hold greater influence over those in possession, chiefly because of how the breakdown is refereed, Townsend distils an opposing philosophy quite succinctly.

“The pictures we see in training are what guide us: did we work hard, did we connect, did we have players in place to attack the space?” he says. “A defence could be well set, but the advantage will go to the attack if you do the right thing. If you don’t, the advantage will go back to the defence and they will have a chance to win the ball back from you. We want to make sure that we’re working hard, communicating where the space is and then going for it when it presents itself rather than waiting for the next phase when we’re better organised.

“Because if we’re better organised, it’s more than likely that the defence is better organised and your advantage has disappeared.”

A tough and skilful pack will need to lay foundations and establish phase-shape, of course. Their superbly balanced backline, however, would seem to be Scotland’s ticket to the knockout stages. While the obvious commander is Finn Russell, who would never be shot for lacking ambition or aggression, it makes sense to begin at the wings and work inwards.

‌The wings

Since his debut in Oct 2020, Duhan van der Merwe has played 31 Tests for Scotland and three more for the British and Irish Lions. In that time period, he has beaten 173 defenders, by far the most of anyone in internationals. Tied on the next rung down Opta’s list are Damian Penaud and Darcy Graham, having evaded 82 opponents each with ball in hand.

Bearing that in mind, going wide makes sense. Van der Merwe and Graham roam in-field as well, maximising their impact and ensuring that Scotland’s most threatening individuals – indeed, two of the most dangerous individuals in the world – pick up plenty of touches.

Townsend points out that Kyle Steyn enjoyed an excellent Six Nations this year. Even the retirement of a modern great, Stuart Hogg, has not appeared to hinder Scotland. Blair Kinghorn, who has “always been our fastest player and one of the strongest in the gym” is an impressive athlete as well as a good enough distributor to cover fly-half.

While the first warm-up fixture against Italy was error-strewn, Josh Bayliss finished things off in satisfying style. Key to a try-scoring attack that swept from touchline to touchline was the passing of Kinghorn, as well as his industry to move off the ball and adopt shrewd positions.

‌The centres

Uniting the complementary and cohesive Glasgow Warriors centre pairing of Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones has been among the flagship selection ploys of Scotland’s build-up to the World Cup, and bolder when one considers the value of Chris Harris as an intuitive defensive general in the No 13 shirt. The latter, a Lion in 2021, was sacrificed to pick ‘Huwipulotu’ for the 2023 Six Nations. Interestingly, Tuipulotu and Russell are grouped together as pivotal leaders.

“Sione and Finn are very intelligent rugby players, so the way they talk about what opportunities a defence is giving spreads around the team very quickly,” Townsend explains. “Even when they aren’t captain and vice-captain, we would want them to be coming into the huddles saying ‘this is on, this isn’t on so we want more of X and less of Y’.”

Exploration has been a theme of Scotland’s extended pre-season, with Townsend adopting a more hands-on role. Back-rowers have been encouraged to “build good habits” and become more comfortable in the 15-metre channels. When it comes to the structure of match build-up, coaches lead opposition analysis but become less prominent as the week goes on.

Speaking of staff, Brad Mooar and Pete Horne have been reasonably recent additions from an attacking standpoint. The former, with the All Blacks at the start of this World Cup cycle, tends to watch games from the box alongside Townsend. Horne stays pitch-side, “connecting with the players and seeing it from ground level”. Both have been “really valuable” to their head coach.

‌The fly-half

Though Van der Merwe’s second try at Twickenham represented another example of Scotland’s potential, Townsend insists that they “did not pull the trigger enough” during the Six Nations, notably in an infuriating loss to Ireland.

Russell is their sharpshooter, and was magnificent against France in Saint-Étienne last month. He will relish an opportunity to probe the edges of South Africa’s blitz defence in a fascinating Sunday evening duel at Stade Vélodrome.

‌The scrum-half

Every week over the summer training camp, Scotland’s scrum-halves were challenged with a lung-busting test lasting around 90 seconds. Sixteen balls were spread across the pitch, with each player asked to execute 12 passes towards varying targets as well as four different types of kick. Time penalties were accrued if accuracy fell below the required standard.

Put simply, whipping the ball rapidly into Russell’s hands is a chief – and logical – responsibility of a Scotland scrum-half. That said, they can also alleviate the pressure on their ringmaster by kicking accurately and picking holes if the defence spreads or leaves space around the fringes of rucks. Ben White, described as “very, very hard-working” and “very competitive” by Townsend, is another backline component to have been slotted in towards the end of this World Cup cycle. He, Ali Price and George Horne fill the three scrum-half spots in the 33-man squad.

‌All in all, Scotland’s backline is poised to enliven the World Cup. And yet, with Townsend contracted until 2026, this tournament is a checkpoint rather than a destination. Complaints about the draw are futile at this stage, not least because Townsend has developed a strategy – and a storyline – to confront his circumstances.

“The World Cup only comes around every four years and we know we have to play our best rugby to get out of our pool,” Townsend says. “But this way we are playing will carry on after the World Cup.”

“I found [the draw] frustrating at the time, but we’ve known for a while that these are going to be our opponents and we’ve been preparing to play our best, to take on South Africa and Ireland as well as Tonga and Romania,” he adds. “I’m sure South Africa and Ireland won’t be too happy with the pool draw, because they have very difficult opponents, like we have.”

The note of defiance at the end is unmistakable. And it will surely encourage the others.