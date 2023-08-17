‘Give yourselves uppercuts’ – Eddie Jones rages at ‘worst press conference I’ve ever had’

Eddie Jones has launched a scathing tirade towards the media at an event to mark Australia’s departure for the World Cup, decrying “the worst press conference I’ve ever had” and telling journalists in attendance “give yourselves uppercuts”.

Controversy has followed Jones into this second stint as Wallabies head coach, which has comprised four losses from four matches so far. It was announced today that Brad Davis, one of his assistant coaches, would not be part of the World Cup due to personal reasons.

Reports have suggested also suggested Jones could not contact Quade Cooper to tell the veteran fly-half that he was left out of the 33-man squad for the tournament. It was a question about Cooper that turned the mood sour at Sydney Airport, with Jones seeming to blame media coverage for the state of rugby union in Australia.

“I don’t know why you’re going back to that and that’s probably reflective of Australian rugby,” said Jones, who was wearing an Akubra hat as part of the team’s dress code.

“We’ve got to move on. We’re moving onto a World Cup with a great young squad and you’re still talking about players we haven’t selected. I tried to ring him [Cooper], mate. That’s all I can do.”

“If I ring them and they won’t ring back, what do you want me to do?” Jones added. “What do you want me to do? Tell me. Well why keep asking about it?”

Over a 10-minute huddle with reporters, Jones painted his inexperienced group of players, which will be captained by Will Skelton, as a new dawn for the sport in Australia because “what you’ve got to understand is that what we’ve had here over the last eight years hasn’t been good enough”. His feisty tone persisted.

“I know what’s wrong with Australian rugby and part of you blokes are the problem because you’re so bloody negative about everything,” he said.

“OK, so we’re going off to a World Cup and you think we can’t win. You think the selection process is bad because the players complained, so I apologise for that.

“We’ll go out there and do our best, boys. If you haven’t got anything positive to say don’t ask please.”

Jones, who has an impressive record at World Cups, explained that for the Wallabies “it’s all about timing your run”. Following their final warm-up game against France, Australia begin their tournament against Georgia before facing Fiji and Wales in three fascinating contests. After briefly referencing that schedule, he was asked in which areas the Wallabies have improved since his arrival.

“Nothing mate, we’re terrible you know we’re terrible just tell us we’re terrible and we’ll prove you’re wrong,” said Jones, who did promise to field a “mighty back row” and praised Tom Hooper’s promising emergence over the past months.

“I can feel this negativity coming over me, I’ve got to wash myself off boys because it’s just sticking to me.”

“Guys we’ve got a young squad here and they’re going to make some waves in France,” added the 63-year-old. “Thanks for the worst press conference I’ve ever had in world rugby. The worst press conference. Well done boys; that’s the worst I’ve ever seen. The worst I’ve ever seen.”

A final question, as the press conference was hastily wrapped up, concerned the Akubras.

“Oh, you guessed they’re Akubras?” Jones bristled. “They’re Australian, mate. Forget it boys. You ought to give yourselves uppercuts, boys."