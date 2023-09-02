Fungus on training pitch causes Ireland to change plans, as Andy Farrell’s men welcomed by 12,000 locals in Tours

2 September 2023; Andrew Porter bangs a drum as a local band entertain the crowd during an Ireland rugby open training session at Stade Vallée du Cher in Tours, France. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

2 September 2023; Jamison Gibson-Park during a light workout at an Ireland rugby open training session at Stade Vallée du Cher in Tours, France. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

2 September 2023; Tadhg Furlong takes a selfie with local supporters after an Ireland rugby open training session at Stade Vallée du Cher in Tours, France. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Ireland were welcomed to Tours with a raucous atmosphere created by 12,000 passionate locals who crammed into Stade de la Vallée du Cher for what was due to be an open training session.

It wasn’t without its hiccups, however, as Ireland were unable to train at the stadium due to the poor nature of the pitch.

Although there were some concerns about going ahead with the event, it is understood that Ireland head coach Andy Farrell insisted that his squad turn up to the local stadium, which is mostly used by the local football team, in order to recognise the remarkable show of support from the people of Tours.

The pitch was in such bad condition that Ireland changed their schedule by going through their warm-up at Stade de la Vallée du Cher and meeting the locals, before moving to their nearby training base at Stade de la Chambrerie, where the facilities are said to be far better.

“The pitch at the Cher Valley stadium suffered some damage in recent days, caused by a fungus,” read a statement from the World Cup organisers.

“Player welfare is at the heart of France 2023's priorities, and with just a few days to go before the Irish team begins its tournament, it has been decided not to take any risks by reducing the training scheduled for Saturday 2 September.

“Our thanks go to the Irish team, who will nonetheless be meeting the Tours public, who turned out in numbers to welcome them.”

Having arrived on Thursday, Ireland will be based in Tours for the duration of the pool stages, which is why Farrell was so keen to embrace the huge numbers who turned out to welcome his side.

"It's fantastic,” Farrell said.

“There's a lot of work that goes into it. Two years in the planning, it starts off on a recce and you've got to make a choice. By far and away, we felt as a management that the city of Tours wanted us to be here.

“But when somebody wants you and they prove that with their actions, then the relationships build. We're delighted how we've been treated so far from the people of Tours, the hotel, etc

“It's a nice start getting into the country and also this is what World Cups are all about, making sure you understand what it's all about on the ground and understanding the people.

“It's 100pc special. It's the people of Tours that have been over to Dublin, the relationship with the Irish is top-class now and hopefully it will be a continued place for Irish people to come and visit in the future as well."

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton echoed Farrell’s sentiments, as he hailed the warm welcome that his side have received.

"It was incredible,” Sexton said.

“Since we arrived in Tours, it has been unbelievable how they've set up the hotel, how they've looked after us. We're very happy to be here.

“The people of Tours and our management have put an incredible amount of work into getting the training facilities to be really, really top-class, which they are and which is most important. The hotel being good with good food, etc., everything has been done for us. No excuses now.

“I didn’t expect the atmosphere to be like that. We heard there were a lot of people coming but sometimes there can be a lot of people and not a lot of atmosphere, so fair play to the people of Tours. We really appreciate it.”

Ireland will train this afternoon, as they ramp up preparations for next weekend’s World Cup opener against Romania in Bordeaux.

Farrell issued a further positive update on the fitness of injured quartet Dan Sheehan, Jack Conan (both foot), Rónan Kelleher and Dave Kilcoyne (both hamstring).

"Some guys are still obviously at the end stage of rehabilitation so we'll see how that progresses over the coming days,” the Ireland boss said.

“Other than that, all fit and raring to go. We have a 33-man squad that has a pretty important session just after this at our training ground so we're looking forward to that. We had a hit-out yesterday just to set today up and we're into a normal Test week next week hopefully.

“Jack trained yesterday, and again like any stage in rehab, it always depends on how he backs it up the next day etc, so we’ll see how it goes today. Rónan was fit last week so he’s certainly fit to go.

“He did a full session yesterday so he’ll back that up again today. Dave Kilcoyne is exactly the same as Ronan, fit and well.”

Pushed on the timeline around Sheehan’s return, Farrell added:

“We’ve yet to see. He’s back running well ahead of schedule. It all starts off on an alterG (anti-gravity treadmill) to see whether he can cope with running etc and he was back running last week.

"He was flying along yesterday with the physios so he’s certainly bullish within himself and so are the medics as well. “He’s flying it. He’s ahead of schedule of where he should be, so all things are pointing in the right direction, but like I said, it’s the early stage of rehab, all things need to align.”