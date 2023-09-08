‘France must respond to the haka’ – says the man who almost started a fight before it

Former Ireland captain Willie Anderson on the famous showdown against New Zealand in 1989

“We may have lost the match, but we won the dance,” says Willie Anderson with a hearty Ulster chuckle. “I am sure France will want to win both on Friday night.”

The former Ireland captain is reliving the moment when he and his team-mates made headlines across the world by confronting the All Blacks’ haka with a V-shaped march that brought him nose-to-nose with the fearsome warrior Wayne ‘Buck’ Shelford at Lansdowne Road in 1989.

And, as a special guest of France lock Cameron Woki for the opening game of the World Cup against New Zealand at the Stade de France, the 68 year-old admits he, probably more than most, will be taking a special interest into how Les Bleus react to the Maori war dance for a game that many predict will be a dry run for the final next month.

“Psychologically it is important for France to take a stand,” says Anderson, who won 27 caps for Ireland between 1984 and 1990. “The haka is a motivational tool for the All Blacks, but it is also motivating for the opposition. They are laying down a challenge and it is important to pick it up or else they will run all over you.”

Anderson and his team left Shelford’s All Blacks in no doubt 34 years ago, the first time that any international team had responded with defiance to the haka – a gesture that caused great ire within the rugby authorities but resulted in the Lansdowne Road, as Anderson recalls, “going absolutely ballistic”.

The idea had first come from Ireland’s visionary head coach at the time, Jimmy Davidson, following a conversation with the former New Zealand captain Andy Leslie.

As Anderson reveals in his excellent autobiography, Crossing the Line, Leslie inadvertently inspired Davidson by telling him the All Blacks gained a mental advantage when opposition teams would not meet the challenge of the haka or better still, if they conceded ground. ‘It’s like we’re taking your territory – that’s the mental advantage,’ said Leslie.

Davidson was having none of it. Having watched the All Blacks play against Munster at Musgrave Park, the issue of how to handle the haka dominated their conversation on the 260-mile drive north to Belfast.

“Jimmy was way ahead of everyone in so many ways at that time,” adds Anderson. “He had studied it and realised that wherever in the world the All Blacks performed the haka, the home crowd would end up applauding them,” he adds. “Jimmy’s conclusion was that it was ridiculous that this lot were coming to our stadium and our supporters would clap for them. ‘They should be clapping for us,’ he said.

“Now Jimmy obviously got the biggest mug there was, that was me, to make the stand and say this is what we are going to do. We were going to stand shoulder to shoulder and eyeball our opposite number and edge towards them.

“I started shouting: ‘We are winning today, we are winning today, we are going to beat you’, over and over again.

“They didn’t know what to think. Shelford later admitted he had been scared by what he saw, joking that he thought I was going to kiss him!”

Shelford and his team-mates would have the last laugh, winning the match 23-6, but Anderson has no regrets about the confrontation, despite the controversy it caused.

Ireland’s stand led to the rules being changed to avoid the threat of any pre-match physical skirmishes, with the opposition team not permitted to cross the half-way line. Joe Marler was fined £2,000 at the 2019 World Cup for encroaching into the All Blacks half as part of England’s V-shape formation ahead of their semi-final victory.

“I would do it again,” Anderson adds. “The crowd went absolutely ballistic, they were all on their feet, I have never played in an atmosphere like it and that is what you want,” he adds. “We were tremendously competitive in the first half and then ran out of steam in the second half. It was where we were as a nation at the time.

“What it did was give a tremendous springboard into the game by getting the reaction we wanted both from the crowd who got behind the Irish team and showed them that we were not going to be intimidated by the All Blacks. That is what France will want.”

Anderson’s invitation to the game is a story in itself. His son, Jonathan Anderson, has become one of the most famous fashion designers in the world, the creative director for JW Anderson and Spanish luxury house Loewe. Woki, a fan of his designs, attended several of his fashion shows and developed a friendship.

“The rugby world is small at times,” Anderson adds. “I have met Cameron several times, he is a lovely guy. I told him that I had once coached Jeremy Davidson [the Ireland and Lions lock] and he told me that Jeremy had coached him when he was at Bordeaux-Begles.”

And Anderson, whose coaching career included stints with Dungannon, London Irish, Leinster, Scotland as well as Ulster, believes it is important that France find their own strategy to nullify the haka.

“I love the haka, it is fantastic theatre and a great spectacle,” he adds. “But I expect the French crowd will attempt to drown it out by singing Allez les Bleus or La Marseillaise. It is important that the team let the All Blacks know they have accepted the challenge. Just as we did.”