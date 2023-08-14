France dealt major World Cup blow as Romain Ntamack is ruled out with knee injury

Romain Ntamack will be a major loss for France at the World Cup.

France’s hopes of winning their home World Cup have been handed a devastating blow after star out-half Romain Ntamack was ruled out of the tournament with an ACL injury.

The French rugby union announced ligament damage to Ntamack’s knee following an injury suffered in Saturday’s win over Scotland, and a tweet from Ntamack confirmed that head coach Fabien Galthie will have to plan without one of his most important players.

Ntamack has been France’s first-choice ten in recent years, and his electric half-back partnership with Toulouse team-mate Antoine Dupont was seen as vital to France’s chances of winning their first World Cup.

Ntamack followed in his father Emile’s footsteps by representing his country at the 2019 World Cup, becoming the youngest French player to ever play at the tournament, but it appears as though he will not get a chance to light up his home World Cup.

The 24-year-old was forced off after 55 minutes against Scotland last weekend and was replaced by emerging star Louis Bielle-Biarrey.

Galthie has options at out-half, with another 24-year-old out-half, Bordeaux’s Matthieu Jalibert, likely to press his claims for taking Ntamack’s spot.

France were also dealt a further injury setback, as their world-class loosehead prop Cyril Baillie was ruled out for five to six weeks with a calf injury. Baille is set to miss the World Cup opener against the All Blacks and the 29-year-old is now in a race to make it back before the end of the tournament.

France will continue their World Cup preparations against Fiji on Saturday night as they build towards their mouthwatering opening clash with New Zealand in Paris on September 8.

Les Bleus could meet Ireland in the quarter-final, depending on how results go during the pool stages.