Former Munster star Ben Healy in Scotland’s final Rugby World Cup squad and he could face Ireland in France

Ben Healy was in the thick of the action against Italy (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ben Healy has been included in Scotland’s 33-man squad for the Rugby World Cup and could face Ireland in the two sides’ final pool match of the tournament.

The Tipperary native made his debut for the Scots against Italy during the Six Nations, winning a second cap against the Azzurri last month.

Healy, who qualifies to play for Scotland through his Scottish mother, left Munster after playing a pivotal role in their United Rugby Championship success at the end of last season and will line out for Edinburgh next season.

His inclusion had looked likely after Adam Hastings was released earlier this month, but Gregor Townsend’s decision to include him as back-up to Finn Russell is a major vindication of his move to switch allegiances after representing Ireland at U-20s level.

The omission of hooker Stuart McInally is the big talking point in Scotland, with George Turner, Ewan Ashman and Dave Cherry getting the nod. The decision effectively retires the Edinburgh stalwart.

Toulon scrum-half Ben White is fit for selection, despite the injury he picked up in the warm-up against France, while prop Zander Fagerson makes it after escaping a long ban for his red card in the same game at Murrayfield.

Otherwise, it’s a settled squad for a team who have impressed in recent runouts against France.

Jamie Ritchie will captain the squad, with Russell one of four players playing in their third World Cups, with a further 10 back for a second.

Scotland face South Africa in their opening match in Marseille on September 10, a day after Ireland start their tournament against Romania. They then face Tonga in Nice on September 24 before playing Romania in Lille on September 30 and Ireland in Saint-Denis on October 7.

Speaking to Independent.ie in June, Healy said he’d relish a crack at Andy Farrell’s side.

“It has crossed my mind,” he said.

“A lot of people probably thought about it and said it to me more than I would have dwelled on it. It’s not something I’m spiteful about, it’d just be a cool experience. Ireland and Scotland play each other once a year, it’s just something to look forward to.”

SCOTLAND SQUAD FOR RUGBY WORLD CUP 2023

Forwards:

Ewan Ashman (Edinburgh Rugby) 8 caps

Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors) 31 caps

Dave Cherry (Edinburgh Rugby) 9 caps

Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh Rugby) 5 caps

Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) 28 caps

Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors) 10 caps

Jack Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors) 11 caps

Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 35 caps

Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 59 caps

Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh Rugby) 64 caps

Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors) 75 caps

WP Nel (Edinburgh Rugby) 55 caps

Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh Rugby) – captain – 42 caps

Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby) 23 caps

Javan Sebastian (Edinburgh Rugby) 5 caps

Sam Skinner (Edinburgh Rugby) 27 caps

Rory Sutherland (Unattached) 25 caps

George Turner (Glasgow Warriors) 37 caps

Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby) 58 caps

Backs

Darcy Graham (Edinburgh Rugby) 35 caps

Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby) 43 caps

Ben Healy (Edinburgh Rugby) 2 caps

George Horne (Glasgow Warriors) 22 caps

Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors) 38 caps

Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby) 46 caps

Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) 63 caps

Cameron Redpath (Bath Rugby) 7 caps

Finn Russell (Bath Rugby) 71 caps

Ollie Smith (Glasgow Warriors) 5 caps

Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors) 12 caps

Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors) 18 caps

Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby) 30 caps

Ben White (RC Toulon) 15 caps