Former Munster star Ben Healy in Scotland’s final Rugby World Cup squad and he could face Ireland in France
Ben Healy has been included in Scotland’s 33-man squad for the Rugby World Cup and could face Ireland in the two sides’ final pool match of the tournament.
The Tipperary native made his debut for the Scots against Italy during the Six Nations, winning a second cap against the Azzurri last month.
Healy, who qualifies to play for Scotland through his Scottish mother, left Munster after playing a pivotal role in their United Rugby Championship success at the end of last season and will line out for Edinburgh next season.
His inclusion had looked likely after Adam Hastings was released earlier this month, but Gregor Townsend’s decision to include him as back-up to Finn Russell is a major vindication of his move to switch allegiances after representing Ireland at U-20s level.
The omission of hooker Stuart McInally is the big talking point in Scotland, with George Turner, Ewan Ashman and Dave Cherry getting the nod. The decision effectively retires the Edinburgh stalwart.
Toulon scrum-half Ben White is fit for selection, despite the injury he picked up in the warm-up against France, while prop Zander Fagerson makes it after escaping a long ban for his red card in the same game at Murrayfield.
Otherwise, it’s a settled squad for a team who have impressed in recent runouts against France.
Jamie Ritchie will captain the squad, with Russell one of four players playing in their third World Cups, with a further 10 back for a second.
Scotland face South Africa in their opening match in Marseille on September 10, a day after Ireland start their tournament against Romania. They then face Tonga in Nice on September 24 before playing Romania in Lille on September 30 and Ireland in Saint-Denis on October 7.
Speaking to Independent.ie in June, Healy said he’d relish a crack at Andy Farrell’s side.
“It has crossed my mind,” he said.
“A lot of people probably thought about it and said it to me more than I would have dwelled on it. It’s not something I’m spiteful about, it’d just be a cool experience. Ireland and Scotland play each other once a year, it’s just something to look forward to.”
SCOTLAND SQUAD FOR RUGBY WORLD CUP 2023
Forwards:
Ewan Ashman (Edinburgh Rugby) 8 caps
Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors) 31 caps
Dave Cherry (Edinburgh Rugby) 9 caps
Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh Rugby) 5 caps
Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) 28 caps
Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors) 10 caps
Jack Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors) 11 caps
Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 35 caps
Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 59 caps
Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh Rugby) 64 caps
Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors) 75 caps
WP Nel (Edinburgh Rugby) 55 caps
Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh Rugby) – captain – 42 caps
Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby) 23 caps
Javan Sebastian (Edinburgh Rugby) 5 caps
Sam Skinner (Edinburgh Rugby) 27 caps
Rory Sutherland (Unattached) 25 caps
George Turner (Glasgow Warriors) 37 caps
Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby) 58 caps
Backs
Darcy Graham (Edinburgh Rugby) 35 caps
Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby) 43 caps
Ben Healy (Edinburgh Rugby) 2 caps
George Horne (Glasgow Warriors) 22 caps
Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors) 38 caps
Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby) 46 caps
Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors) 63 caps
Cameron Redpath (Bath Rugby) 7 caps
Finn Russell (Bath Rugby) 71 caps
Ollie Smith (Glasgow Warriors) 5 caps
Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors) 12 caps
Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors) 18 caps
Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby) 30 caps
Ben White (RC Toulon) 15 caps